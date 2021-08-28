Riot announces 2022 LCS Mid-Season Showdown will be hosted at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

The 2021 LCS Championship hasn’t even begun yet, but Riot Games has already found a place to host some of their future tournaments. The 2022 LCS Mid-Season Showdown will take place at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on April 23 and 24.

Additionally, Riot’s North American head of esports Chris Greeley confirmed to Travis Gafford that the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, will also be hosting the LCS Championship in 2023. The Prudential Center was supposed to host the LCS Championship this year, and tickets to the event sold out quickly.

We are excited to announce that the 2022 Mid-Season Showdown will be hosted at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on April 23-24, 2022! #LCS — LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 28, 2021

The increase of COVID-19 cases and the rise of the Delta variant in the country prompted the league to reassess its options for a live event. The company eventually decided to move the LCS Championship back to the LCS Arena in Los Angeles, with no live audience, to ensure the safety and health of all the players and staff in the building.

It was a difficult decision to make and a big disappointment for all the League of Legends fans planning to attend a live event for the first time since the pandemic began. This was also the case in Europe with the 2021 LEC Summer Finals, which are set to take place in the studio in Berlin. There won’t be any fans at the event either, which will mark almost two years in which both leagues have had fanless finals.

If the number of COVID-19 cases declines and with vaccines becoming more and more available as time goes on, fans could be back in the building when the two best teams in the region clash next April or in the LCS Championship in 2023.

