LCK teams are scrimming with T1 to push Korea to another LoL Worlds win

League of Legends teams from South Korea are gathering to back T1 as the last remaining competitor from the region in the 2023 World Championship.

Korean outlet Navar reported on Nov. 9 that teams are lining up to scrim against T1 and help them train ahead of the semifinals.

Several LCK teams, including Kwangdong Freecs, are scrimming against T1 to help them improve ahead of their best-of-five series against the LPL’s JD Gaming on Nov. 11, according to a translation from jadetokky.

T1 are the only LCK team remaining in Worlds 2023, with the three remaining semifinal spots going to LPL teams. The Korean powerhouse took out the first LPL team from the tournament on their way to the semifinals, igniting hopes for an LCK home win.

T1 are now in a difficult situation because if they scrim against an LPL team, this could indirectly help JDG. LPL teams could easily feed information to their semifinal opponents.

Although it’s every man for himself at Worlds 2023, regional rivalry remains strong. There’s pride in being the best region in the world and Korea clearly wants to keep that title after DRX’s success last year.

While South Korea has hoisted the Summoner’s Cup seven times, China has held the Worlds title three times, and teams from the regions are eager to change that number.