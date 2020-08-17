LCK Summer Split playoffs kick off on Aug. 26

The 2020 LCK Summer Split playoff will begin on Aug. 26 and the finals will take place on Sept. 5, according to Korizon’s Ashley Kang.

The regional qualifiers will follow shortly after, starting on Sept. 7 and ending after two days on Sept. 9. This is to ensure that the qualified League of Legends teams have sufficient time to travel to Shanghai for this year’s World Championship.

[OFFICIAL] 2020 #LCK Summer Split post-season announced



🗓️ Playoffs

Wildcard: Aug 26

Round 1: Aug 28

Round 2: Aug 30

Summer Finals: Sep 5



🗓️Regional Qualifiers

Round 1: Sep 7

Round 2: Sep 8

Regional Finals: Sep 9 pic.twitter.com/pv28pRwaaR — Ashley Kang 애슐리강 (@AshleyKang) August 17, 2020

The LCK has one week of regular season matches left with four teams confirmed for the playoffs. Based on the standings, Damwon Gaming, DRX, Gen.G, and T1 are all going to the playoffs with the last spot remaining for either Afreeca Freecs or KT Rolster.

While the top four teams will battle it out in best-of-five series, the fifth seed will go through a wildcard round that will be a best-of-three. The fifth seed could upset either Gen.G or T1 and advance to face DRX and Damwon, who are locked into the upper bracket of the playoffs.

Tune in this week from Thursday, Aug. 20 to Sunday, Aug. 23 to see the final regular season matches of the 2020 LCK Summer Split and find out who will earn the last playoff spot for a chance to win this season’s title.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.