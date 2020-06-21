Here are the 2020 LCK Summer Split standings

The 2020 LCK Spring Split is the second split of the current season of League Champions Korea. Ten teams compete in the double round-robin group stage. The top five teams advance to the Spring playoffs, while the bottom two teams are safe from the Promotion Tournament as LCK heads into franchising.

All matches are best-of-three series during the regular season and playoffs, except for the final playoff game, which is a best-of-five. This means that winning every game is crucial since it increases the number of points a team has, even if they don’t win the overall match.

The Summer Split began with a clear contender who looked unstoppable in their first two series. Damwon Gaming looked unbeatable, reminiscent of their first LCK split.

Here are the standings for the 2020 LCK Summer Split after one week of play.

Rank Team name Series Games Points 1 Damwon Gaming 2-0 4-0 +4 2 Afreeca Frecs 2-0 4-1 +3 3 DragonX 2-0 4-2 +2 4 Team Dynamics 1-1 3-2 +1 5 Gen.G 1-1 3-3 0 5 T1 1-1 3-3 0 7 ⁠SeolHaeOne Prince 1-1 2-3 -1 8 Hanwha Life Esports 0-2 2-4 -2 9 KT Rolster 0-2 1-4 -3 10 Sandbox Gaming 0-2 0-4 -4

These standings will be updated throughout the Split on a weekly basis.