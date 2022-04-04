LCK breaks peak viewership record during 2022 Spring Split finals between T1 and Gen.G

The weekend’s final clash between T1 and Gen.G in the 2022 LCK Spring Split playoffs has broken the peak viewership record in the league, according to a report by Esports Charts.

A total of 1,374,155 viewers tuned in to watch T1 take on Gen.G during the match’s peak moment, beating the record previously held by T1 and DWG KIA in the 2021 LCK Summer Split final, which was watched by 1,315,849 people at its peak.

The series, which saw T1 firmly defeat Gen.G with a 3-1 scoreline, was the most-watched match of the split by a long stretch. The second-most-watched match was T1 vs. DWG KIA in week six of the competition.

T1 found themselves in limelight again after they ended the regular season with a record-breaking 18-0 finish. By claiming the No. 1 spot in the LCK, T1 not only became the first squad in the world to qualify for the MSI 2022 but also cemented themselves as possibly the most dominant side in the history of the league.

And all this is even more impressive when you consider that the majority of the T1 squad played the finals against Gen.G while being infected by COVID-19. A day after the finals, the organization revealed that four players, Faker, Zeus, Oner, and Keria had tested positive for the virus. The players are now said to be feeling better and are currently undergoing quarantine ahead of MSI 2022, which is scheduled to take place in May.