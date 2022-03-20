Kwangdong Freecs secure final LCK playoffs spot, win tiebreaker for fifth in regular season

The Kwangdong Freecs' second-half run has been completed and they've nabbed fifth place in the postseason.

Kwangdong Freecs are the final team to qualify for the LCK 2022 Spring Split playoffs after taking down Liiv SANDBOX 2-0 and securing fifth place against Fredit BRION in a tiebreaker match.

Coming into today’s matches, the worst outcome for the Kwangdong Freecs was missing the playoffs. The best-case scenario for them was grabbing the fifth seed in the LCK 2022 and moving to the Spring Split playoffs. If the Freecs lost their series against Liiv SANDBOX, they would play a tiebreaker for sixth place with KT Rolster. A victory for them, however, would secure them a playoff spot fighting for fifth against Fredit BRION.

Against Liiv SANDBOX, Kwangdong Freecs dominated their opposition 2-0 after a set of strong games from Teddy. Throughout both matches, they astounded their opponents in the early game. the ninth-place LCK team were outpaced and outmatched, and Kwangdong Freecs secured their postseason spot.

In the 41-minute tiebreaker between Kwangdong Freecs and Fredit BRION, however, it was AD carry Teddy and mid laner Fate’s opportunity to shine. They carried the late-game teamfights en route to a victory and fifth-place spot going into playoffs.

Kwangdong Freecs entered the LCK 2022 Spring Split pegged as one of the favorites to qualify for the playoff stages. However, the newly improved lineup faced issues early in the split and fell to last place. They then went on a winning streak to bring themselves back into the playoff race before officially qualifying on the final day of the regular season, and today’s win solidified their miracle run from last place to the LCK Spring Split playoffs.

Kwangdong Freecs, the winner of the fifth-place tiebreaker, will face the fourth-seeded DRX in the first round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Fredit BRION will face off against DWG KIA, where they found success recently in a 2-0 victory. Fredit BRION will try to repeat that same level of play and make a deep run in the playoffs.

