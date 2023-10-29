KT Rolster deny DK reverse-sweep, claim LoL Worlds playoff spot in stunning fashion

The LPL-LCK gauntlet is over for KT...for now.

KT Rolster has completed an epic gauntlet through the League of Legends Worlds Swiss stage, spoiling Dplus KIA’s reverse sweep attempt to qualify for the Knockout stage with a 2-0 victory.

On paper, with a two-game recovery through the Swiss stage, Deft’s remarkable hit rate in qualifying for Worlds quarterfinals, and with star duo Showmaker and Canyon celebrating their 100th international match, many felt assured DK would complete the reverse sweep.

However, hardened by a Swiss stage consisting entirely of LPL and LCK matchups and hungry to return to the Worlds playoffs, KT Rolster overcame DK 2-0—but don’t let the scoreline fool you as both matches hung in the balance.

DK lept to a 7-0 lead early behind Showmaker’s Neeko, but despite Dragon Soul and the kill lead, KT kept pace largely in part to Bdd and Aiming’s farm efficiency. This proved the crucial difference at the eventual 25-minute team fight with DK securing Baron but immediately losing all five as KT aced.

Bdd’s three-player Azir ultimate caught DK napping, and the wipeout all but ended the opener there and then, with KT rolling up mid and locking their LCK rivals into spawn.

KT leaned into the Zeri pick again in game two and this time with a much stronger early laning phase built a base upon which the squad could secure a 2-0 win. DK wasn’t laying down without a fight, but despite a 6-2-7 effort from Deft’s Aphelios, they simply couldn’t match the scaling of KT who claimed the match and series in 45 minutes.

KT will be more than prepared for their Knockout stage after nothing but LPL and LCK matchups through the Swiss stage, while DK will be left to watch the remainder of Worlds from the sidelines.

Fnatic takes on Weibo Gaming in the second of three decider matches today, with the quarterfinal draw for the Worlds Knockout stage following the result of the G2 versus Bilibili Gaming series.

