KT calls up PerfecT to LCK roster

KT Rolster is bolstering its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs.

The org has called up top laner up Lee “PerfecT” Seung-min from KT Challengers to step in as a substitute for Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee. The 18-year-old has been inactive since January 2022.

Nevertheless, PerfecT was an active player back in 2021 when he competed in the 2021 LCK Academy Series with KT Rolster Academy. The team placed fourth in the tournament. The player also partly played in the KeG Championship 2021 with the Korean team Sejong.

The reasons behind this move remain to be seen since he will unlikely start for the team in the remaining matches of the regular season or even in the upcoming playoffs.

It’s possible KT is looking to provide PerfecT with new opportunities and help him find some experience ahead of Worlds 2022. The player is said to be “one of the more promising top lane prospects currently in Korea, who performed very well in the Academy Series last season,” according to Korizon’s Kevin Kim.

KT have already secured a spot in the playoffs of the 2022 LCK Summer Split but can’t reach a semifinals bye, which is granted to the top two teams in the league. With two games left in the regular season, KT will look to place as high as possible in the standings ahead of the playoffs.