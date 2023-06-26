Korean LoL players dominating with secret mid lane pick that no other region dares to try

In League of Legends season 13, the mid lane meta has been quite stale with only a few strong picks like Annie and Ahri. Korean League players, however, are incredibly creative and are always finding ways to break the meta. This time around, they are dominating with one secret pick that no other region even dares to try.

For a couple of patches now, the champion with the highest win rate in Korea Platinum+ lobbies has been Singed. According to the League stats site, U.gg, Singed is currently sitting comfortably at a 54.94 percent win rate.

Although Singed holds such an amazing win rate in Korea, the champion actually has a low pick and ban rate. In fact, Singed is present in less than one percent of the games.

The secret here is to pick this champion into assassins and short-range champions that want to go in, kill their opponent, and get that ball rolling. So, for example, champions like Katarina, Zed, and Talon can only dream of victory if they see the enemy picking Singed in the mid lane.

Singed, however, won’t do that great against long-range champions or those that have tools to escape his grasp. If you’re “cheesed” with this mid-lane pick, you can always pick Lissandra, Jayce, or LeBlanc and you’ll have the time of your life.

Normally, the Korean players run Singed mid with Predator and Ghost to easily catch mispositioned or greedy players. They start with Dark Seal and quickly follow that up with Boots of Swiftness, Rylai’s Crystal Scepter, and Radiant Virtue.

So, if you want some of that free LP in the final weeks of the season and you don’t know how to deal with Katarina on your main, Singed will be the pick for you.

