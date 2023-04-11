KOI Szygenda did the impossible in 2023 LEC Spring Groups

Mathias “Szygenda” Jensen did something on April 10 that only a few players have achieved in League of Legends.

In a best-of-three against Team BDS in the 2023 LEC Spring Groups, Szygenda managed to escape with less than 200 health after dancing in between the tier one and two turrets in the mid lane.

This rarely happens in solo queue, let alone on the big stage, making it even more impressive. But despite pulling off the impossible play and surviving, it wasn’t enough for KOI to secure the series. “Fancy feet” lost the series 2-0 and will have to play either SK Gaming or G2 Esports for a spot in the next round of the competition.

The highlight play quickly made the rounds on Reddit, with some players going as far as saying they’ve never seen anyone pull this off before. “That’s actually amazing. In my 12 years of playing League, I have never seen someone do that,” one player said.

Other players explained that only the 11 champions with the smallest hitboxes can do this. This list includes champions like Amunu, Annie, Kennen, Veigar, Ziggs, and Warwick.

The 2023 LEC Spring Groups continues when Fnatic face off against MAD Lions on Saturday, April 16.