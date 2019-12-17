KkOma joins Vici Gaming as the League team’s head coach

The 15th best League of Legends team in China is getting a necessary upgrade with its latest signing.

Vici Gaming has signed head coach Kim “KkOma” Jeong-gyun for the 2020 LPL season, the organization announced today.

KkOma has a rich history with legendary three-time world champions, T1. He helped put South Korea on the League map and shape the greatest player of all time, Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, into the man he is today.

He hasn’t been without his faults, though, and has been criticized in the past for questionably subbing in weaker players, such as Bae “Bengi” Seong-ung in his later years and Lee “Easyhoon” Ji-hoon.

This year, despite T1 making a comeback in the LCK spring and summer splits, KkOma, and the team, ultimately failed to meet expectations, losing to Europe’s G2 Esports at MSI and Worlds, both in the semifinals. Although a top-four finish isn’t anything to be ashamed of, it wasn’t quite enough for T1. As a result, KkOma, top laner Kim “Khan” Dong-ha, and jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min parted ways with the team last month.

A report by ESPN’s Tyler “FionnOnFire” Erzberger speculated KkOma would be joining the LPL’s VG in November, but only today has his signing been officially confirmed.

KkOma will join VG under a restructuring period and help to propel the team up the standings.

On Dec. 16, former EDward Gaming AD Carry Hu “iBoy” Xian-Zhao joined the team. The full lineup has yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the team will be acquiring further players in the days to come.