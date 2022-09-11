Kaori will start for Evil Geniuses at Worlds 2022 ‘as of now,’ according to head coach

Evil Geniuses confirmed that the team was still in a holding pattern as far as who their starting AD carry would be by the time Worlds rolled around at the end of September, but that position seems like it will be filled by Kaori.

In the Evil Geniuses’ first public-facing address since announcing earlier in the week that star AD carry Danny would not be competing with the team during the LCS Championship finals in Chicago, the team gave no timetable one way or the other for a potential return.

When asked who was expected to start at Worlds between Kaori and Danny, Evil Geniuses head coach Han “Rigby” Earl gave an answer in the short-term.

“Kaori, I think, as of now” he said. “Danny’s just having a little needed rest.”

Kaori stepped in from EG’s academy team on short notice, and showed flashes of LCS readiness in two games on Lucian as his team’s main early game carry threat in a boom-or-bust lane. Even in EG’s three losses, his aggression and game sense were clearly on display.

Despite the tough result and only eight scrims, EG’s coaches expressed confidence in their capabilities regardless of who was to start at AD carry.

Because of the loss to 100 Thieves on Saturday night, however, Evil Geniuses will start Worlds in the Play-In Stage in Mexico City on Sept. 29, leaving one less week for Danny to make any potential return.