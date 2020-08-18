Kai’Sa, Varus, Xayah buffed, Caitlyn nerfed in League Patch 10.17

Riot is zeroing in on the bot lane in League of Legends Patch 10.17.

Caitlyn has become one of the most invasive champions in the game since her buffs in July. She’s crept to the top of the standings and dominated in both solo queue—with a 52 percent win rate and 15 percent play rate—and competitive play.

In Patch 10.17, Riot is reverting Caitlyn’s movement speed buffs from Patch 10.15 and reducing it back from 330 to 325. Her base AD won’t be touched and will remain at 64, however. This nerf should negate her lane kingdom somewhat, and give room for other champions to breathe.

To go alongside the changes to Caitlyn, Kai’Sa, Varus, and Xayah are each receiving buffs ahead of Worlds 2020.

Better late than never, 10.17 Patch Preview. A bit smaller than a normal patch with the Riot summer break last week.



These changes should be going out some time Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/iDLklb4m2i — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) August 17, 2020

These buffs are on the lighter side of things, but they should help to change the flow of the bot lane meta.

Riot is increasing Kai’Sa’s base AD per level from 1.7 to 2 and the attack speed on her Supercharge (E) ability from 40 to 60 percent to 40 to 80 percent.

Kai’Sa has been buffed numerous times throughout the year but hasn’t been able to fend for herself in the bot lane. She’s sunk down to a 47 percent win rate in solo queue and has rarely made an appearance in competitive play. These changes might just be enough to put her back into contention.

Varus and Xayah are each receiving buffs to their base stats in Patch 10.17. Riot is increasing Varus’ attack speed per level from 3 to 3.75 percent and Xayah’s AD per level from 2.9 to 3.5.

With Caitlyn shortly taking a step back from the limelight and leaving the meta, these micro-buffs to Varus and Xayah may just be what they need to see playtime again.

All of these changes are expected to hit the live servers a week behind schedule on Wednesday, Aug. 26.