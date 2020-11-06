K/DA Icon Capsule and Mystery Skin Shard available as Prime Gaming loot today

There’s new Prime Gaming loot for subscribers to claim. League of Legends players can get a Mystery Skin Shard and a K/DA Icon Capsule today.

Every month, Twitch Prime subscribers receive loot. And this time, Amazon has decided to give an extra item to celebrate K/DA’s new EP release.

League’s fictional K-pop group K/DA released the last three song from its EP, ALL OUT, today. The K/DA Icon Capsule will probably contain a Seraphine icon.

Seraphine is the latest champion added to League and was featured in K/DA’s music video for “MORE.” Even though her appearance blended perfectly with the song, she hasn’t been well-received by League players as a champion. Seraphine’s Champion Spotlight video is the most disliked Spotlight video in League history.

If you’re subscribed to Prime Gaming, which is included with Amazon Prime, you can claim the loot on Prime Gaming’s website. There are still two more Mystery Skin Shards set to become available this year on Nov. 19 and Dec. 3.

Log in to your account to claim the Mystery Skin Shard and K/DA Icon Capsule. After you’ve claimed them, open the game and everything should be in the “loot” tab.

