Seraphine is the most disliked Champion Spotlight in League history

Seraphine’s League of Legends debut isn’t quite the chart-topping hit Riot Games envisioned for its newest mage.

Her official Spotlight video is hovering at more than 57,000 dislikes. making for a negative ratio compared to her 38,000 likes at the time of writing. On the Korean version, she’s even more proportionally detested, with less than 1,000 likes contrasted to more than 9,000 dislikes.

Pre-rework Yorick comes in a distant second, amassing 10,000 dislikes on his old Spotlight video. Gangplank’s old Spotlight, which has been unlisted, clocks in at around 9,300 dislikes. Even then, both champions have managed to maintain a positive like-to-dislike ratio at slightly over 50 percent.

While the old Yorick was loathed due to his perceived boring nature, before morphing into a near-unbeatable top laner and split pusher, Seraphine’s criticisms are mostly related to the dissonant image she projects.

The Summoner’s Rift is home to all manners of men, machines, and monsters, but the Piltover-born popstar always felt like K/DA first, Runeterra second. Criticism has been directed to her far-too-futuristic hoverboard, her skill set’s similarities to Sona, and her uncharacteristically cruel lore relating to Brackerns’ past.

Related: Skarner hasn’t received a new skin in 2,000 days

Riot has at last started to make some changes to her based on the negative feedback. Her Runeterran lore relating to her usage of a Hex Crystal in her performances “will be fixed”, according to Tryndamere,

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.