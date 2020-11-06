K/DA’s ALL OUT EP available for streaming on all major platforms

Three new singles—”VILLAIN,” “DRUM GO DRUM,” and “I’LL SHOW YOU”—from K/DA’s newest EP ALL OUT just dropped today, making the full album available.

Choose your streaming service and start rocking to the hard-hitting tracks from K/DA’s comeback. Each song is produced by a different member of K/DA, putting their distinct personalities and styles on display.

“VILLAIN” features Madison Beer and Kim Petras’ soaring vocals, which are only highlighted when backed by an almost ominous-sounding tune. Along with “DRUM GO DUM,” which features Aluna, Wolftyla, and Bekuh BOOM in a track full of hard-hitting bass, both songs are fully in English.

The K-pop influence is still strong in ALL OUT, though, and it doesn’t get any more K-pop than featuring four members from popular South Korean girl group TWICE. Jihyo, Nayeon, Sana, and Chaeyoung star alongside Bekuh BOOM and Annika Wells in “I’LL SHOW YOU.”

Earlier this year, K/DA also released singles “MORE” and “THE BADDEST.”

