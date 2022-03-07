Jojopyun leads all Champions Queue players with 855 LP through 196 games played, has 62-percent win rate with one day left in split

When Riot Games announced that it was opening an exclusive West Coast server for North American League of Legends pros and high Elo amateur players, people were excited to see who would top the rankings by the end of the first split. Only one day remains now and Evil Geniuses’ 17-year-old mid laner Jojopyun currently sits at the apex of competition with a whopping 62-percent win rate.

The star prospect has been grinding his way to the No. 1 spot after playing 196 games for a server-leading 855 LP, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. Golden Guardians’ new support Olleh sits almost 100 points behind him with 760 LP through 178 games played, while EG’s Academy AD carry Kaori is in third place with 725 LP in 191 games under his belt.

Other familiar names populate the rest of the top 10, including Cloud9’s Academy marksman and veteran star Zven, FlyQuest’s top laner Kumo, and Team Liquid’s Academy jungler Armao. Jojopyun does have the third-most games played on the server, but he has one of the highest win rates among his peers as well.

The Champions Queue server has been generally well-received by the public and the players, providing a way to ensure good-quality matches in a solo queue style setting. Players have also streamed their games to their fans, which helps boost their popularity within the LCS community.

Unfortunately for EG fans, Jojopyun and the rest of his LCS team still need to work on their play together on Summoner’s Rift. The organization has a 5-6 record going into week six of the 2022 LCS Spring Split, which isn’t as strong as some people expected them to be before the year began.

Jojopyun also has a lackluster 2.4 KDA, with the second-highest share of his team’s total deaths among LCS mid laners, according to Oracle’s Elixir. But he’s still learning how to navigate and communicate with his more experienced teammates, while also facing off against some of the best players in the region.

EG will be back in action when the LCS resumes on Saturday, March 12.