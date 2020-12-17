JD Gaming reportedly signs Xiye and Mystic for the upcoming 2021 season

JDG is looking scarier with each acquisition for the upcoming year.

JD Gaming reportedly signs mid laner Su “Xiye” Han-Wei and bottom laner Jin “Mystic” Seong-jun, according to Fomos reporter Kenzi.

Xiye had a remarkable year on the LGD Gaming squad which culminated with a World Championship appearance. His individual performance was on par with other top-tier mid laners during Worlds. Mystic on the other hand is joining after a mediocre year on Afreeca Freecs, during which the team qualified for playoffs only once and got knocked out in the early stages.

JD Gaming had a remarkable year, during which they dominated the local scene but faltered on the international one. They were shut down during the Worlds quarterfinals by Suning in a one-sided best-of-five series.

JDG has recently acquired the head coach from Suning Shih “Chashao” Yi-Hao, who led his former team to the World Championship finals. These changes to the coaching staff and roster are aimed at improving their performance for the upcoming year and increase their chances for the World Championship trophy.

It’s unclear yet who will JD field as starters considering that current mid laner Zeng “Yagao” Qi and bottom laner Lee “LoKeN” Dong-wook are signed through 2022. They might even look to experiment with a seven-man roster, which multiple teams within the LCK and LPL have started doing more as of recently to have better chances to surprise their opponents.

