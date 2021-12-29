Jankos: ‘There was a chance I wouldn’t be playing [for] G2 in 2022’

Professional jungler Jankos reflected on G2 Esports’ 2021 League of Legends season and discussed potential alternate outcomes in the recent offseason during an interview with Marcin Gabren of Cybersports.

When asked about G2’s decision-making in reworking its roster, Jankos admitted there was a future where he was not on the team.

“I think so. I was not so afraid of it, because as I mentioned a moment ago, in my opinion the changes were needed,” Jankos said, according to a machine translation. “If I had been removed from the squad, I would have accepted it. I think the other players approached the topic similarly.”

During the early stages of G2’s overhaul, it seems everyone’s position was at risk.

“I sincerely hope no one feels they have been cheated,” the 26-year-old jungler said. “Nothing happened behind the players’ backs, everyone knew what was coming, decisions were properly communicated.”

Particularly in the case of former G2 support Mikyx, however, there seemingly may have been some level of miscommunication. The currently teamless support player clashed with G2 owner Carlos “Ocelote” Rodríguez Santiago over the issue of his buyout and potential team offers earlier this month.

Jankos appeared to take an optimistic perspective regarding his offseason, though. “Yes, there was a chance that I wouldn’t be playing G2 in 2022,” he said. “I would hope that it would also be good for me and in another formation I could spread my wings even more and learn something new.”

But now, the Polish jungler seems to have a safe spot on his longtime home of G2. The 2022 G2 lineup will consist of Broken Blade, Jankos, Caps, Flakked, and Targamas. Though question marks have swirled around the newcomers to the LEC’s most historically successful squad, this new iteration of the team will make its debut on Jan. 14.

