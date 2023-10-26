Jankos rages after encountering ‘f*cking disgrace’ LoL champion

Like always, some League of Legends champions are stronger than others. Recently, one of the most powerful champions made Jankos’ release his inner rage after he lost a bizarre encounter.

Team Heretics’ jungler is currently in South Korea, where he’s streaming his solo queue encounters and occasionally making content for Worlds 2023. In a recent stream, Jankos and three teammates faced K’Sante, and it ended in tragedy, with the Pole losing his life and the enemy champion surviving.

At first, K’Sante seemed cornered, but he managed to kick Jankos through the wall in Red Side’s jungle, then took him down in solo encounter, despite having much less health. Jankos was enraged, understandably so, calling K’Sante a “fucking disgrace” of a champion.

To be completely honest, I couldn’t agree more with the Polish jungler. K’Sante was significantly buffed in League’s Patch 13.21, with Riot making numerous tweaks to his passive, Q, W, and ultimate. These changes solidified K’Sante as one of the best top laners with a 51.65 percent win rate in Platinum+, according to U.GG. At the same time, he’s arguably become the most annoying champ as well.

Even before Patch 13.21 went live, K’Sante was known as a beefy top laner with incredible sustain and teamfighting potential. After the recent changes, his damage increased thanks to the passive update, and his kit got better all-around.

In my opinion, a player on Reddit summed things up in the best possible way. “K’Sante might be tanky and mobile, but at least he does a lot of damage,” the top comment reads.

With K’Sante reaching new heights, additional tweaks aren’t exactly out of the equation. That said, 13.21 only came out yesterday, so it’s too early to come to conclusions just yet. Well, except for Jankos, who we’re sure would happily see K’Sante smashed with the nerf hammer.

About the author