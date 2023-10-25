One LoL champ sees win and pick rate spikes ahead of more changes in Patch 13.21

After falling down to new lows on the Summoner’s Rift, one of the newest champions in League of Legends has finally found his stride and is taking over games right before Patch 13.21.

K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, has quickly shot up the ranks as one of the best top lane picks in the game, right before the official release of League‘s next update. In Platinum rank and higher, the power pick currently has one of the best win rates in his role and has doubled in play rate to boot, according to stats aggregate U.GG.

In previous patches, K’Sante has been one of the worst picks in the game, floundering around a 45 percent win rate with a 3.7 percent pick rate. He was mainly used in competitive play by the best players in the competitive scene, but was never a true solo queue threat, especially for players in lower Elo.

K’Sante is moving back up. Image via Riot Games

As a result, Patch 13.20 brought a massive rework to the champion that changed his health, armor growth, passive, Ntofo Strikes, Path Maker, and All Out abilities. Although those adjustments were satisfactory, these upcoming changes will continue to push K’Sante into a stronger and more balanced state for players looking for more skill expression and power in his kit.

In Patch 13.21, the champion is getting a plethora of different changes, including buffs to his Path Maker ability and his All Out ultimate that should help him feel a lot more impactful in skirmishes.

“We’re following up on 13.20’s K’Sante changes, which achieved many of the goals we wanted but not the one to make him more powerful, so we’re back to fix that,” Lilu “Riru” Cabreros said in the patch notes. “The primary goal with this patch’s buffs is to significantly amp his power level in All Out to make sure shedding his resists is worth it. Additionally, we’re trying to increase his skill expression by allowing him to hold Path Maker for damage reduction for longer.”

Lower ranked players should be excited to see how K’Sante fits in the meta as more players try his unique kit out in their games, especially for those who are experimenting with different builds. Patch 13.21 is releasing today, Oct. 25.

