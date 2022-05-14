Is the MSI 2022 High Noon Pass worth buying?

League of Legends’ 2022 Mid-Season Invitational is in full flow. With the first international tournament of the year, Riot Games is also bringing a High Noon Event to the game, which features cosmetics for champions Tahm Kench, Sion, Samira, Viktor, and Twitch, each of them costing 1350 RP.

Players will have active High Noon challenges in the game until the event ends in June. Completing each of them grants them 20 MSI 2022 High Noon tokens, which can be used to redeem rewards like chromas, orbs, emotes, and a Summoner icon from the shop. After completing 10 of these challenges, players will also receive an Eternals capsule.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Apart from the event’s free side, players might be tempted to purchase the regular High Noon pass for 1650 RP or the MSI High Noon 2022 Bundle for 2650 RP. While the challenges are being offered to all players, the regular pass awards 25 Mythic Essences, MSI orbs, event-themed emotes, 3000 Blue Essences, 1250 Orange Essence, masterwork chests, and more through additional challenges.

In addition to the usual High Noon Pass, the Bundle provides extra benefits, like a Talon champion permanent, High Noon Talon, and High Noon Talon Border icon. Players who have additional High Noon quests can earn weekly rewards for playing League and gain more tokens that can be used to obtain skin chromas, emotes, and more in the shop.

If you love the cowboy thematic of the High Noon cosmetics, investing in the High Noon Pass wouldn’t be a bad deal since it allows you to get chromas and additional rewards, with extra cosmetics for Talon on the High Noon Pass Bundle.

If you’re not a fan of the thematic (or a Talon one-trick), however, the offering is not as great. Rewards like Blue and Orange Essences are permanent, so players can use them to get champions or skins they want through shards or the in-game store. That said, players can spend the RP buying cosmetics for the champions they play rather than leaving it on the chance of luck (RNG) through the orbs and chests.

If players decide to purchase the Event Pass during the event, developers will directly add tokens from the Token Bank to their account, giving you tokens for playing the game during the time in the event. Players can purchase the MSI 2022 High Noon pass until June 13, 2022, when the event ends. After the event ends, players can redeem the rewards until June 20, 2022.