Incredible backdoor play confirms first LPL team to MSI 2024

Bilibili Gaming clinched a spot in the 2024 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational after a nail-biting 3-2 win over Top Esports in the LPL Spring Split upper bracket final. And in a daring move, Bin’s Twisted Fate left fans and casters stunned in the final game of the series.

Each team traded victories back and forth throughout the series, revealing an edge for the team playing on the blue side of the map each time. But even if BLG were slightly ahead of their opponents during the fifth game, it was not their side’s advantage which dealt the final blow to TES.

A little trickery never hurt. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

As the final game progressed, it became evident that neither side was willing to concede defeat easily, with TES trying to regain control of the map through its neutral objectives. But in a move that stunned fans and left commentators speechless, BLG’s top laner, Bin, executed a bold backdoor maneuver that sealed the fate of his opponents. While TES focused on securing the Chemtech Drake soul, Bin seized the opportunity to slip past the enemy jungle and unleash a devastating assault on TES’s base.

With the bot lane outer turret already damaged, Bin’s attack-speed Twisted Fate shredded through the inhibitor and made his way to the Nexus’ towers, which crumbled in just 10 seconds. As BLG celebrated their hard-fought victory, they punched their ticket to MSI and solidified their status as a force to be reckoned with on the international stage.

With this victory, BLG qualified for the first international event of the season, which will be held on their home turf in China later this May. They had secured their qualification for last year’s MSI as the region’s second seed, as they had lost in the Spring Grand Final to JD Gaming. History could repeat itself this year, as JDG will face TES in the lower bracket final, which will determine who will be the second team from the LPL to head to MSI this year. But it seems destiny might be at play as JDG are favorite to reach the Grand Finals and face, once again, BLG.

