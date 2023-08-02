All Immortal Journey LoL skins: Cost, release dates, champions

Skins are a great way to show your love for your favorite champion in League of Legends. With the new additions to the League skin line, Immortal Journey, you’ll find some of your favorite champions immersed in an all-new story featuring gods, demigods, and mortals. And, like all skins in League, they come with a hefty price tag.

The Immortal Journey universe features gods, demigods, and mortal champions wielding powerful weapons as spiritual warriors.

Immortal Journey Gods

Divine Sword Irelia

Released on Sept. 4, 2018, Divine Sword Irelia will set you back 1,350 RP and even more if you’d like to get one of the chromas, which include Amethyst, Aquamarine, Emerald, Meteorite, Obsidian, Rose Quartz, and Ruby. This skin features Irelia as a demi-goddess who used her divine swords to seal away the powers of a stubborn dragon, who might be the very dragon we see in the background of the skin’s splash art.

God Staff Jax

God Staff Jax was released in League of Legends on Jan. 11, 2018, and this skin will cost you 1,350 RP. Unfortunately, God Staff Jax doesn’t have chromas, as of yet. But what it lacks in chromas, it makes up for with an interesting lore featuring the God Staff, who spent his time searching for a mighty weapon. Eventually, he stumbled upon a glowing staff given to him by the gods, granting him immortality and strength.

God Fist Lee Sin

The God Fist Lee Sin skin will cost you a whopping 1,820 RP, even though it was released on Apr. 5, 2017. God Fist Lee Sin was once a mortal who his master tasked to defeat the leaders of each martial arts group while blindfolded. And after defeating his master, Lee Sin obtained his title as the God Fist and immortal sight.

Majestic Empress Morgana

Majestic Empress Morgana was released in League on Sept. 19, 2019, and this skin will cost you 1,350 RP. You can also fork out an additional 290 RP for every chroma, which includes the following colors: Heavenly Crane, Meteorite, Rose Quartz, Catseye, Ruby, Sapphire, Tanzanite, and Turquoise.

Morgana’s Majestic Empress skin ties in with Irelia’s lore as Morgana watches as Irelia seals away the power of the dragon, but Morgana will do everything she can to return the dragon’s power to its owner.

Valiant Sword Riven

Released on Sept. 26, 2019, Valiant Sword Riven will also cost you 1,350 RP, but sadly, this skin doesn’t have any chromas for sale, as of writing. In the Immortal Journey universe, Riven and Morgana trained together until the two went their separate ways. Now, Riven must decide whether to defeat her or join her.

Prestige Valiant Sword Riven

The Valiant Sword Riven skin has two Prestige versions—the original (the legacy version released on Sept. 26, 2019) and the 2022 version released on Apr. 1, 2022. Unfortunately, these are special skins, so you can’t purchase them directly for the League client shop using your RP. But you may be able to buy them with Mythic Essence in the Mythic Shop.

When writing this, the Prestige Valiant Sword Riven 2022 version is available in the Mythic Shop for 150 Mythic Essence. So, if you’re like me and want this skin, get it as soon as possible because it will be removed next patch.

Immortal Journey Soraka (Upcoming)

Immortal Journey Soraka is an upcoming skin expected to release in Patch 13.16 on Aug. 16, 2023, featuring six new chromas. The cost of this new skin has yet to be revealed.

Immortal Journey Mortals

Soaring Sword Fiora

Soaring Sword Fiora is a stunning skin released on Sept. 27, 2017, and is now available for purchase for 1,350 RP. There are no chromas for this skin. The Soaring Sword Fiora skin lore is a little sad as Fiora could never win the heart of Yi, so she journey’s across the lands to find a mythical sword to protect an artifact he left behind.

Sacred Sword Janna

The Sacred Sword Janna skin is available in the store for 1,350 RP, and it was also released on Sept. 27, 2017. Four chromas are available for this skin, including Aquamarine, Peridot, Rose Quartz, and Sapphire, which will run you 290 RP each.

Sacred Sword Janna is the guardian of a mythical sword that gives its wielder the power of immortality, and it’s her job to protect it.

Eternal Sword Yi

Also selling for 1,350 RP in the League store, Eternal Sword Yi was introduced on Sept. 27, 2017. Five chromas are available for this skin, each retailing for 290 RP, and include the colors Obsidian, Pearl, Rose Quartz, Ruby, and Turquoise.

In this skin’s lore, Yi was a student at a martial arts school who believed he did not deserve the jade sword as it held powers far too great for a mere mortal like himself.

Splendid Staff Nami

Splendid Staff Nami was released onto the Rift on Sept. 26, 2019, and is currently available to purchase for 1,350 RP. This skin also has eight chromas available for 290 RP each and includes the following colors: Aquamarine, Heavenly Crane, Citrine, Pearl, Peridot, Rose Quartz, Ruby, and Tanzanite.

The lore for this Nami skin is one of my favorites, as Nami was originally just a fish. However, after the seal on Talon’s powers began to leak into the water, she obtained some of them and began to transform into the mighty champion she is today.

Enduring Sword Talon

Released on Sept. 4, 2018, Enduring Sword Talon is available for purchase in the League store for 1,350 RP, with the chroma colors Amethyst, Catseye, Emerald, Obsidian, Rose Quartz, Ruby, and Sapphire, retailing for 290 RP.

Talon was a stubborn dragon king whose powers were sealed away after losing to the demi-goddess, Irelia. And to further humble him, she forces him to find a new purpose in the mortal realm.

Immortal Journey Kayle (Upcoming)

Immortal Journey Kayle is an upcoming skin expected to release in Patch 13.16 on Aug. 16, 2023, featuring eight new chromas. The cost of this new skin has yet to be revealed.

Immortal Journey Shyvana (Upcoming)

Immortal Journey Shyvana is an upcoming skin expected to release in Patch 13.16 on Aug. 16, 2023, featuring eight new chromas. The cost of this new skin has yet to be revealed.

Immortal Journey Sona (Upcoming)

Immortal Journey Sona is an upcoming skin expected to release in Patch 13.16 on Aug. 16, 2023, featuring eight new chromas. The cost of this new skin is not yet known. There will also be a Prestige version of Sona’s Immortal Journey skin. Details on what it will look like or how to obtain it have yet to be revealed.

Immortal Journey Zed (Upcoming)

Immortal Journey Zed is an upcoming skin expected to release in Patch 13.16 on Aug. 16, 2023, featuring six new chromas. The cost of this new skin has yet to be revealed.

Immortal Journey Zeri (Upcoming)

Immortal Journey Zeri is an upcoming skin expected to release in Patch 13.16 on Aug. 16, 2023, featuring six new chromas. The cost of this new skin has yet to be revealed.

Divine Sword Irelia—Unflinching Zeal (Upcoming)

Irelia will receive another skin in the Immortal Journey universe called Divine Sword Irelia—Unflinching Zeal. This skin is expected to release in League Patch 13.16 on Aug. 16, featuring one new chroma. And like the other new skins, the cost for this skin and the chromas is currently unknown.

While some of these skins are already available, you may want to start saving your Riot Points for new skins in this cosmetics line.

As a support main, the Soraka and Sona ones are first on my list.

