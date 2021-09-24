IG Rookie on Vex: ‘I can play this champ with one hand’

But did he do well in the game in general?

League of Legends’ newest champion Vex arrived on Summoner’s Rift in Patch 11.19. Even though she will be initially disabled from professional matches during the 2021 World Championship, we’re already seeing glimpses of her potential in the hands of the best players during their livestreams.

This is the case of Rookie, mid laner for Invictus Gaming. Even though he won’t be present at Worlds, fans can still watch his matches in solo queue. It’s common for newer champions to be complex and require a high level of skill, but Vex doesn’t seem to be that complex—at least, not according to Rookie.

Rookie is trying out Vex today while streaming:



Rookie: "I can destroy this Katarina with one hand. I am not bluffing, I can play this champ with one hand."#LPL pic.twitter.com/Jg9IoXnn2u — HUPU Esports (@HupuEsports) September 24, 2021

“I can destroy this Katarina with one hand,” Rookie said during a match, according to a translation by HUPU Esports on Twitter. “I am not bluffing, I can play this champ with one hand.”

It seems like Rookie believes it doesn’t take that much skill to play the Gloomist. While it’s common for new champions to be dominant because other players don’t yet know how to counter them, only time will tell whether Vex will rise in the meta or not.

Vex, the Gloomist, is now available in League’s client. You can unlock her for 7,800 Blue Essence or 975 Riot Points and try out her complexity for yourself.

