Vex, the Gloomist, now available on League’s live servers

You hate everyone and so does she. Welcome Vex, the Gloomist.

League of Legends fans, get ready to give a dim welcome to the game’s newest yordle.

Vex, the Gloomist, is now available in League’s client. Players can unlock her for 7,800 Blue Essence or 975 Riot Points. She’ll be available for fans to purchase along with her first skin, Dawnbringer Vex, which portrays the yordle in brighter colors.

Image via Riot Games

Lore

Vex made her debut in the Rise of the Sentinels event earlier this summer and took the role of one of the antagonists beside Viego. Having grown up in Bandle City, Vex was never like the other yordles since the only company she enjoyed was her shadow. Like every stereotypical teenage personality, Vex is generally pessimistic, gloomy, and dislikes everything and everyone. Well, almost everyone.

Following the Black Mist to its original source in the Shadow Isles, Vex encountered Viego, the Ruined King. Vex agreed to help him achieve his goal, and by using her spirit magic, she amplified his control over the Black Mist so the Ruined King could easily travel across Runeterra. The Gloomist voluntarily joined the legions of the Ruined King due to her idolizing Viego’s desire to bring ruin and devastation to the world.

After Viego’s defeat at the hands of the Sentinels, Vex returned to Bandle City where she was met with the unconditional love of her parents. Exasperated from the brightness and cheerfulness, Vex returned to the Shadow Isles where she could continue being gloomy undisturbed.

Vex’s abilities

Vex’s damage comes from her abilities, making her a mage. Since her kit focuses on blocking dashes and closing the gap between her and her opponents, she’ll most likely be played in the mid lane. But Vex also has potential as a support or top laner since she’s versatile and great against dashing champions. Game design manager Bryan “Riot Axes” Salvatore described Vex as “more powerful when enemies are close,” so look out for an angry, dark yordle approaching you on the Rift.

Image via Riot Games

Doom ‘n Gloom (passive)

Doom: Every now and then, when the bar underneath Vex’s mana bar is full, her next ability will fear and interrupt the dashes of her opponents.

Gloom: When an opponent dashes or blinks (moves from point A to point B without traversing the space in between), they’ll be marked with Gloom. Vex’s next basic attack will detonate the mark, dealing magic damage.

Mistral Bolt (Q)

Vex releases a wave of mist in a direction and deals magic damage to enemies it passes through. The wave accelerates in speed but reduces in width after traveling 500 units. Mistral Bolt makes Gloom’s mark detonate, dealing bonus magic damage to enemies hit.

Personal Space (W)

Vex releases a shockwave in a radius around her and gains a shield for 2.5 seconds. Enemies hit by the shockwave take magic damage. If an opponent is marked with Gloom, casting Personal Space will consume the mark, dealing bonus magic damage and refunding part of Doom’s cooldown.

Looming Darkness (E)

Vex sends her shadow to a target location. The shadow increases in size as it travels and deals magic damage to nearby enemies on arrival, slowing and marking them with Gloom.

Shadow Surge (R)

Shadow is launched in the target direction, marking and dealing magic damage to the first enemy hit while granting sight of the area along its path. Vex can recast Shadow Surge, which will result in her being pulled toward Shadow and the marked target’s location with displacement immunity. Upon arrival, she consumes any Gloom marks on the opponent and deals magic damage. If the targeted enemy dies after taking damage from Shadow Surge, Vex can recast her ability within 12 seconds at no additional cost.

