‘I knew it was coming’: FlyQuest release nearly pushed Jensen out of LCS

One of the League Championship Series veterans, Jensen was on the verge of losing a spot to play in the 2024 LCS Summer Split after getting replaced on the FlyQuest squad despite having one of the best performances in the tournament. He’s now revealed his thoughts in a wide-ranging interview.

“[Offseason] between Spring and Summer is already hard, but [it] didn’t help that I felt like FLY already made the decision pretty early on, but they didn’t really tell me. I had to find out from other people, which was pretty weird,” Jensen said in an interview with NAmen on June 15.

Dignitas suffered their first loss of the season against Cloud9. Image via Young-Wolff/Riot Games

“I messaged FLY myself to [ask], and I was told to wait a few days, then I was told I was replaced. “[The decision] wasn’t made back then, don’t worry. We’re not hiding it behind your back,” you know? But obviously, that’s bullshit; I knew it was coming. Kind of shitty of them, but I’m just grateful I was able to find a spot in the end on such short notice,” he further said reflecting the poor last-minute decision of FlyQuest which could’ve affected his LCS career until Dignitas signed him at the last moment as their mid-laner.

According to League stats aggregator Oracle’s Elixir, the Danish mid-laner had the second-highest kills (57) in his lane in the 2024 LCS Spring Split and bagged four Player of the Match awards. FlyQuest ended their campaign as table-toppers, but their stellar run ended against Team Liquid, who won the split.

FlyQuest also qualified for MSI 2024, but they saw an early exit from the tournament during the play-in stage, and Jensen was a sharp critic of the team, which couldn’t meet the expectations of the American fans.

With Jensen’s signing, Dignitas has gathered a wealth of veterans like Licorice and Zven. Meanwhile, FlyQuest has replaced Jensen with Song “Quad” Su-hyeong, a former LCK mid-laner, while retaining the rest of its team.

Even though the team started its 2024 LCS Summer Split campaign with a loss against Cloud9, the team’s chemistry should improve with time, and Dingatas fans might be in for a treat.

Next up, Dignitas faces ⁠100Thieves on June 23, aiming to get their first win of the split.

