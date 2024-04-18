League of Legends characters wandering in the forest.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

‘I just hate him’: One classic LoL ADC almost has a 50 percent ban rate in Patch 14.8

A bizarre stat.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 09:59 am

Very rarely, League of Legends champions are banned for no reason. But this seems to be the case in Patch 14.8, where one classic AD carry has an almost 50 percent win rate, with players claiming they can’t stand him.

Recommended Videos

At the time of writing, the most-hated champ in League seems to be Draven, who has a gargantuan 46.1 percent ban rate in Emerald+ rankings, according to U.GG. This number rises to 56 percent in Diamond and above. But he’s not specifically in the meta right now, which sparked a discussion on Reddit on April 18. It turns out it’s a personal grudge since players just dislike him.

“I don’t even know if he is actually good at the moment. I just hate him,” the top comment reads. “He’s one of those champs where half the reason you ban him is to just keep him out of the game. Still has a super toxic player base so it’s a bonus if they dodge, but even if they don’t Draven just becomes the main character of a game too easily,” another one added.

Draven throwing his axe.
Draven is banned in almost every second game in League. Image via Riot Games

Most of the other players who participated in the discussion shared the same sentiment. It turns out Draven is just one of those champions people hate to play against, especially as a bot laner. A true permaban, one could say.

The statistics confirm this theory, as Draven is currently only 17th in terms of ADCs, judging by their win rates. He has accumulated 49.66 percent of games won so far in Patch 14.8 in Emerald+ ranks, according to U.GG. The case was even slightly worse in Patch 14.7, where Draven finished in 19th place with a 49.59 percent win rate.

For comparison, the second-most banned champ currently is Skarner, who has a 26.5 percent ban rate spread across three positions: Top, jungle and support. So Draven indeed stands out in that regard.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get a PBE account for League of Legends
Teemo wearing a bee suit and giggling to himself. What a cheeky little lad
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to get a PBE account for League of Legends
Jerome Heath and others Jerome Heath and others Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Riot lines up Skarner nerfs for LoL Patch 14.9 after scorpion’s win rate skyrockets in solo queue
Base Skarner VGU splash
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot lines up Skarner nerfs for LoL Patch 14.9 after scorpion’s win rate skyrockets in solo queue
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Report: LCS switching back to best-of-3s from 2024 Summer Split
"CoreJJ" (L) and "Impact" of Team Liquid Honda after victory at the LCS Spring Finals at the Riot Games Arena on March 31, 2024
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Report: LCS switching back to best-of-3s from 2024 Summer Split
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get a PBE account for League of Legends
Teemo wearing a bee suit and giggling to himself. What a cheeky little lad
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
How to get a PBE account for League of Legends
Jerome Heath and others Jerome Heath and others Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Riot lines up Skarner nerfs for LoL Patch 14.9 after scorpion’s win rate skyrockets in solo queue
Base Skarner VGU splash
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Riot lines up Skarner nerfs for LoL Patch 14.9 after scorpion’s win rate skyrockets in solo queue
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Report: LCS switching back to best-of-3s from 2024 Summer Split
"CoreJJ" (L) and "Impact" of Team Liquid Honda after victory at the LCS Spring Finals at the Riot Games Arena on March 31, 2024
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
Report: LCS switching back to best-of-3s from 2024 Summer Split
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre Apr 17, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.