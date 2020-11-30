HyBriD and 5kid join KT Rolster for the upcoming LCK 2021 season

Lee “HyBriD” Woo-jin and Park “5kid” Jeong-hyeon have joined KT Rolster as the bottom laners for the upcoming LCK 2021 season, the organization announced today.

KT Rolster parted ways with most of its roster after a disappointing year with only Ucal remaining on the active roster as the center piece of the team’s rebuild phase.

Screengrab via KT Rolster

HyBriD played most of his career until 2020 in Challengers Korea. He maintained a solid top standings alongside his teammates, however it wasn’t enough to help him qualify through the promotion tournament. He debuted in LCK earlier this year under the APK Prince banner. While he did finish seventh during the Spring split and 10th during the Summer Split, he showed great individual promise even while having such poor team results.

5kid is a rookie from Challengers Korea who is looking to debut in the LCK during the Spring split. During his four Challengers Korea splits, he reached playoffs twice playing for Asura during the 2019 Summer split and RunAway during the 2020 Summer split.

Recently, KT has acquired former Griffin and DRX top laner Doran. They still need to acquire a jungler and support for the upcoming season. With so many free agents on the market, KT could look to acquire one or two seasoned veterans to help shape up the roster and return to their former glory.