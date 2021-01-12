How to watch the LCS 2021 Lock In: Format, schedule, and more

The Spring Split used to be the ultimate opening for each region. Though there’s nothing wrong with taking breaks, as the length of the off-season can feel like a never-ending cycle for the most diehard competitive League of Legends fans.

The LCS 2021 Spring Split will start on Feb. 5, but the fans will be able to see how their favorite team stack up against the rest of the competition in LCS 2021 Lock In. The pre-season event will start on Jan. 15 and conclude on the last day of the month.

Some could say the players may not showcase their full potential since this is an off-season event, but the tournament’s competitive prize pool will be enough to ignite the competitive fire inside each LCS player.

While $150,000 is on the line for the winning team, the rest of the leaderboard will be leaving with empty pockets. The winning team will also receive an additional $50,000 to donate to the charity of their choice.

Considering the NA region had a rather busy transfer season, it’ll be quite exciting to watch some of the newly-formed teams witness overpowered strategies to try out in ranked games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the LCS 2021 Lock In event.

Schedule and format

Format

A total of 10 teams will be participating in LCS 2021 Lock-In, with the groups decided in an unorthodox way.

The teams will be drafted into two groups, and each team will select a squad to be placed into the other group. The cycle will start with TSM from group A and continue with group B’s FlyQuest.

The groups will be played in a single round-robin format, and all group stage matches will be best-of-ones. The top four teams from each group will move onto the knockout stage. The bottom-two teams from each group will be eliminated from the competition.

Knockout stage matches will be played as best-of-threes until the semifinals. Starting with semifinals, the format will switch to best-of-fives.

Schedule

Day One – Jan. 15

5pm CT – 100 Thieves vs. TSM

6pm CT – CLG vs. Team Liquid

7pm CT – C9 vs. Evil Geniuses

8pm CT – Dignitas vs. FlyQuest

9pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. CLG

Day Two – Jan. 16

3pm CT – Immortals vs. Evil Geniuses

4pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. TSM

5pm CT – C9 vs. FlyQuest

6pm CT – Immortals vs. Dignitas.

7pm CT – CLG vs. 100 Thieves

Day Three – Jan. 17

3pm CT – Immortals vs. C9

4pm CT – Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves

5pm CT – Dignitas vs. Evil Geniuses

6pm CT – CLG vs. TSM

7pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. Team Liquid

Day Four – Jan. 22

5pm CT – Dignitas vs. C9

6pm CT – Golden Guardians vs. 100 Thieves

7pm CT – Evil Geniuses vs. FlyQuest

8pm CT – Team Liquid vs. TSM

9pm CT – Immortals vs. FlyQuest

Quarterfinals – Jan. 23, 24

Jan. 23

3pm CT – TBD vs. TBD

7pm CT – TBD vs. TBD

Jan. 24

3pm CT – TBD vs. TBD

7pm CT – TBD vs. TBD

Semifinals – Jan. 29, 30

Jan. 29

5pm CT – TBD vs. TBD

Jan. 30

3pm CT – TBD vs. TBD

Finals – Jan. 31

3pm CT – TBD vs. TBD

Where to watch the LCS 2021 Lock In tournament

You can tune into the LCS 2021 Lock In tournament through LCS’ official Twitch broadcast. As of now, the event isn’t listed on the LoL Esports website, but you may want to keep an eye on there as well if you’re looking to secure yourself some loot while watching the tournament.

Though the Lock In tournament is missing from the platform, the LCS 2021 Spring Split is already there. Make sure to have your drops enabled by then.

Teams participating in the LCS 2021 Lock In tournament

100 Thieves

Top : Ssumday

: Ssumday Jungle : Closer

: Closer Mid : Damonte

: Damonte ADC : FBI

: FBI Support: huhi

Cloud9

Top : Fudge

: Fudge Jungle : Blaber

: Blaber Mid : Perkz

: Perkz ADC : Zven

: Zven Support: Vulcan

CLG

Top : Finn

: Finn Jungle : Broxah

: Broxah Mid : Pobelter

: Pobelter ADC : WildTurtle

: WildTurtle Support: Smoothie

Dignitas

Top : FakeGod

: FakeGod Jungle : Dardoch

: Dardoch Mid : Soligo

: Soligo ADC : Neo

: Neo Support: aphromoo

Evil Geniuses

Top : Impact

: Impact Jungle : Svenskeren

: Svenskeren Mid : Jizuke

: Jizuke ADC : Defly

: Defly Support: IgNaR

FluQuest

Top : Licorice

: Licorice Jungle : Josedeodo

: Josedeodo Mid : Palafox

: Palafox ADC : Johnsun

: Johnsun Support: Diamond

Golden Guardians

Top : Niles

: Niles Jungle : Iconic

: Iconic Mid : Ablazeolive

: Ablazeolive ADC : Stixxay

: Stixxay Support: Newbie

Immortals

Top : Revenge

: Revenge Jungle : Xerxe

: Xerxe Mid : Insanity

: Insanity ADC : Raes

: Raes Support: Destiny

Team Liquid

Top : Alphari

: Alphari Jungle : Santorin

: Santorin Mid : Jensen

: Jensen ADC : Tactical

: Tactical Support: CoreJJ

TSM

Top : Huni

: Huni Jungle : Spica

: Spica Mid : PowerOfEvil

: PowerOfEvil ADC : Lost

: Lost Support: SwordArt

