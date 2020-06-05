How to earn Drops by watching League of Legends

Drops will start on the third week of the 2020 LCS and LEC Summer Split.

League of Legends fans from all regions will soon be able to earn rewards by watching their favorite LCS and LEC teams compete.

Riot revealed the Drops feature yesterday, which gives fans the opportunity to earn League loot by tuning in to pro games on watch.lolesports.com. Digital goods, like skin shards, prestige points, and Clash tickets, will start being doled out in the third week of the 2020 LCS and LEC Summer Split. But it might be a good idea to get a head start on setting everything up.

Here’s how to earn Drops by watching League.

Image via Riot Games

To be eligible to receive Drops, fans need to be logged in to watch.lolesports.com using their League account and opt in for rewards. If you’re unsure whether you have Drops on, click on the “rewards” tab at the top of the site. On the upper right corner of the Rewards page, you’ll be able to choose whether you want to opt-in or out of rewards.

During the third week of the Summer Split, fans need to tune into the pro games. If a Drop is triggered by a spectacular moment, like a Baron steal or pentakill, then a notification will appear that you can click on to claim your loot. You’ll only be able to earn Drops when watching live games, not replays.

Fans can check out what loot they’ve earned by heading to the “Drops tab on your lolesports.com Profile page,” according to Riot.