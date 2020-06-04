League of Legends fans to earn Drops from tuning in to live esports matches

Watching League of Legends is about to get a whole lot better.

Riot will offer in-game rewards to fans who tune in to live League matches on watch.lolesports.com, the company announced today. The “Drop” feature will kick off in the third week of the 2020 LCS and LEC Summer Split and fans from all regions and servers will be eligible.

“When specific moments occur during a match, such as Baron steals, pentakills, or a series going to the final game (cue Silver Scrapes), some of them will be celebrated with a Drop,” according to Riot. “Our goal is to expand the program to additional leagues once we’re confident it’s scaling well and adding to the fan experience.”

Tuning in to those pivotal moments will earn fans digital goods, such as skin shards, chromas, prestige points, and Clash tickets.

Fans eager to earn Drops need to be logged in to watch.lolesports.com with their League account and opt to receive rewards. Once a Drop is triggered by a spectacular moment, viewers will see a notification appear that will allow you to claim your reward. To view your rewards, simply head to the Drops tab on your lolesports.com profile page.

Riot said that “other promotions” from “brand partners” will also be doled out during those exciting League moments.