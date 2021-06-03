The LEC returns next weekend—and it’s about time.
The top teams in Europe will battle it out in the 2021 Summer Split starting on June 11 for a spot at the League of Legends World Championship.
A double round-robin over the course of two months will determine which six teams make it to the playoffs. The top three teams from the playoffs will qualify for Worlds 2021, which is expected to take place in Shenzhen, China later this year.
Due to precautions and to “guarantee the safety of everyone involved in creating the show,” the 2021 LEC Summer Split will be held online, according to Maximilian Peter Schmidt, the head of esports for League in Europe and MENA.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 LEC Summer Split.
Schedule
The 2021 LEC Summer Split will be broadcast on the league’s official YouTube and Twitch channels with live commentary and analysis from familiar names and faces like Trevor “Quickshot” Henry, Aaron “Medic” Chamberlain, and Daniel Drakos.
Week one
Friday, June 11
- 11am CT: MAD vs. G2
- 12pm CT: SK vs. Astralis
- 1pm CT: Rogue vs. Excel
- 2pm CT: Vitality vs. S04
- 3pm CT: Misfits vs. Fnatic
Saturday, June 12
- 11am CT: Excel vs. Astralis
- 12pm CT: SK vs. Misfits
- 1pm CT: Vitality vs. Rogue
- 2pm CT: S04 vs. G2
- 3pm CT: MAD vs. Fnatic
Sunday, June 13
- 11am CT: S04 vs. Excel
- 12pm CT: Vitality vs. Misfits
- 1pm CT: MAD vs. Astralis
- 2pm CT: SK vs. G2
- 3pm CT: Rogue vs. Fnatic
Week two
Friday, June 18
- 11am CT: SK vs. S04
- 12pm CT: MAD vs. Excel
- 1pm CT: Rogue vs. Misfits
- 2pm CT: Vitality vs. Fnatic
- 3pm CT: G2 vs. Astralis
Saturday, June 29
- 11am CT: Vitality vs. SK
- 12pm CT: Misfits vs. Astralis
- 1pm CT: S04 vs. MAD
- 2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Excel
- 3pm CT: Rogue vs. G2
Week three
Friday, June 25
- 11am CT: Misfits vs. Excel
- 12pm CT: SK vs. MAD
- 1pm CT: S04 vs. Rogue
- 2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Astralis
- 3pm CT: Vitality vs. G2
Saturday, June 26
- 11am CT: SK vs. Excel
- 12pm CT: S04 vs. Misfits
- 1pm CT: Rogue vs. Astralis
- 2pm CT: Vitality vs. MAD
- 3pm CT: G2 vs. Fnatic
Week four
Friday, July 2
- 11am CT: Vitality vs. Astralis
- 12pm CT: SK vs. Rogue
- 1pm CT: Misfits vs. MAD
- 2pm CT: G2 vs. Excel
- 3pm CT: S04 vs. Fnatic
Saturday, July 3
- 11am CT: Vitality vs. Excel
- 12pm CT: S04 vs. Astralis
- 1pm CT: SK vs. Fnatic
- 2pm CT: Misfits vs. G2
- 3pm CT: Rogue vs. MAD
Week five
Friday, July 9
- 11am CT: SK vs. S04
- 12pm CT: MAD vs. Excel
- 1pm CT: Rogue vs. Misfits
- 2pm CT: Vitality vs. Fnatic
- 3pm CT: G2 vs. Astralis
Saturday, July 10
- 11am CT: Vitality vs. SK
- 12pm CT: Misfits vs. Astralis
- 1pm CT: S04 vs. MAD
- 2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Excel
- 3pm CT: Rogue vs. G2
Week six
Friday, July 16
- 11am CT: Misfits vs. Excel
- 12pm CT: SK vs. MAD
- 1pm CT: S04 vs. Rogue
- 2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Astralis
- 3pm CT: Vitality vs. G2
Saturday, July 17
- 11am CT: SK vs. Excel
- 12pm CT: S04 vs. Misfits
- 1pm CT: Rogue vs. Astralis
- 2pm CT: Vitality vs. MAD
- 3pm CT: G2 vs. Fnatic
Week seven
Friday, July 23
- 11am CT: S04 vs. Excel
- 12pm CT: Vitality vs. Misfits
- 1pm CT: MAD vs. Astralis
- 2pm CT: SK vs. G2
- 3pm CT: Rogue vs. Fnatic
Saturday, July 24
- 11am CT: Vitality vs. Excel
- 12pm CT: S04 vs. Astralis
- 1pm CT: SK vs. Fnatic
- 2pm CT: Misfits vs. G2
- 3pm CT: Rogue vs. MAD
Week eight
Friday, July 30
- 11am CT: Excel vs. Astralis
- 12pm CT: SK vs. Misfits
- 1pm CT: Vitality vs. Rogue
- 2pm CT: S04 vs. G2
- 3pm CT: MAD vs. Fnatic
Saturday, July 31
- 11am CT: SK vs. Astralis
- 12pm CT: Vitality vs. S04
- 1pm CT: Rogue vs. Excel
- 2pm CT: Misfits vs. Fnatic
- 3pm CT: MAD vs. G2
Sunday, August 1
- 11am CT: Vitality vs. Astralis
- 12pm CT: SK vs. Rogue
- 1pm CT: Misfits vs. MAD
- 2pm CT: G2 vs. Excel
- 3pm CT: S04 vs. Fnatic
Matches to watch
- June 11 – MAD vs. G2: The first game of the split is a certified banger. G2, having disappointed fans in the Spring Split playoffs, will be eager to prove themselves up against the new champions of Europe. But MAD Lions won’t just roll over and admit defeat.
- June 18 – Vitality vs. Fnatic: A roster reshuffle in the offseason has transformed Vitality and Fnatic. Selfmade changed allegiances, while Bwipo has swapped to the jungle. The dynamic of the two teams, and how they match up against each other, will be a sight to see.
- July 3 – Rogue vs. MAD: Fans can look forward to a rematch of the 2021 LEC Spring Split finals when Rogue and MAD Lions go head-to-head on July. 3. Many fans will be curious to see how the teams have progressed over the year and if they can still be considered the top dogs in Europe.
