It's about to kick off in Europe.

The LEC returns next weekend—and it’s about time.

The top teams in Europe will battle it out in the 2021 Summer Split starting on June 11 for a spot at the League of Legends World Championship.

A double round-robin over the course of two months will determine which six teams make it to the playoffs. The top three teams from the playoffs will qualify for Worlds 2021, which is expected to take place in Shenzhen, China later this year.

Due to precautions and to “guarantee the safety of everyone involved in creating the show,” the 2021 LEC Summer Split will be held online, according to Maximilian Peter Schmidt, the head of esports for League in Europe and MENA.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2021 LEC Summer Split.

Schedule

The 2021 LEC Summer Split will be broadcast on the league’s official YouTube and Twitch channels with live commentary and analysis from familiar names and faces like Trevor “Quickshot” Henry, Aaron “Medic” Chamberlain, and Daniel Drakos.

Week one

Friday, June 11

11am CT: MAD vs. G2

12pm CT: SK vs. Astralis

1pm CT: Rogue vs. Excel

2pm CT: Vitality vs. S04

3pm CT: Misfits vs. Fnatic

Saturday, June 12

11am CT: Excel vs. Astralis

12pm CT: SK vs. Misfits

1pm CT: Vitality vs. Rogue

2pm CT: S04 vs. G2

3pm CT: MAD vs. Fnatic

Sunday, June 13

11am CT: S04 vs. Excel

12pm CT: Vitality vs. Misfits

1pm CT: MAD vs. Astralis

2pm CT: SK vs. G2

3pm CT: Rogue vs. Fnatic

Week two

Friday, June 18

11am CT: SK vs. S04

12pm CT: MAD vs. Excel

1pm CT: Rogue vs. Misfits

2pm CT: Vitality vs. Fnatic

3pm CT: G2 vs. Astralis

Saturday, June 29

11am CT: Vitality vs. SK

12pm CT: Misfits vs. Astralis

1pm CT: S04 vs. MAD

2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Excel

3pm CT: Rogue vs. G2

Week three

Friday, June 25

11am CT: Misfits vs. Excel

12pm CT: SK vs. MAD

1pm CT: S04 vs. Rogue

2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Astralis

3pm CT: Vitality vs. G2

Saturday, June 26

11am CT: SK vs. Excel

12pm CT: S04 vs. Misfits

1pm CT: Rogue vs. Astralis

2pm CT: Vitality vs. MAD

3pm CT: G2 vs. Fnatic

Week four

Friday, July 2

11am CT: Vitality vs. Astralis

12pm CT: SK vs. Rogue

1pm CT: Misfits vs. MAD

2pm CT: G2 vs. Excel

3pm CT: S04 vs. Fnatic

Saturday, July 3

11am CT: Vitality vs. Excel

12pm CT: S04 vs. Astralis

1pm CT: SK vs. Fnatic

2pm CT: Misfits vs. G2

3pm CT: Rogue vs. MAD

Week five

Friday, July 9

11am CT: SK vs. S04

12pm CT: MAD vs. Excel

1pm CT: Rogue vs. Misfits

2pm CT: Vitality vs. Fnatic

3pm CT: G2 vs. Astralis

Saturday, July 10

11am CT: Vitality vs. SK

12pm CT: Misfits vs. Astralis

1pm CT: S04 vs. MAD

2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Excel

3pm CT: Rogue vs. G2

Week six

Friday, July 16

11am CT: Misfits vs. Excel

12pm CT: SK vs. MAD

1pm CT: S04 vs. Rogue

2pm CT: Fnatic vs. Astralis

3pm CT: Vitality vs. G2

Saturday, July 17

11am CT: SK vs. Excel

12pm CT: S04 vs. Misfits

1pm CT: Rogue vs. Astralis

2pm CT: Vitality vs. MAD

3pm CT: G2 vs. Fnatic

Week seven

Friday, July 23

11am CT: S04 vs. Excel

12pm CT: Vitality vs. Misfits

1pm CT: MAD vs. Astralis

2pm CT: SK vs. G2

3pm CT: Rogue vs. Fnatic

Saturday, July 24

11am CT: Vitality vs. Excel

12pm CT: S04 vs. Astralis

1pm CT: SK vs. Fnatic

2pm CT: Misfits vs. G2

3pm CT: Rogue vs. MAD

Week eight

Friday, July 30

11am CT: Excel vs. Astralis

12pm CT: SK vs. Misfits

1pm CT: Vitality vs. Rogue

2pm CT: S04 vs. G2

3pm CT: MAD vs. Fnatic

Saturday, July 31

11am CT: SK vs. Astralis

12pm CT: Vitality vs. S04

1pm CT: Rogue vs. Excel

2pm CT: Misfits vs. Fnatic

3pm CT: MAD vs. G2

Sunday, August 1

11am CT: Vitality vs. Astralis

12pm CT: SK vs. Rogue

1pm CT: Misfits vs. MAD

2pm CT: G2 vs. Excel

3pm CT: S04 vs. Fnatic

Matches to watch

June 11 – MAD vs. G2: The first game of the split is a certified banger. G2, having disappointed fans in the Spring Split playoffs, will be eager to prove themselves up against the new champions of Europe. But MAD Lions won’t just roll over and admit defeat.

June 18 – Vitality vs. Fnatic: A roster reshuffle in the offseason has transformed Vitality and Fnatic. Selfmade changed allegiances, while Bwipo has swapped to the jungle. The dynamic of the two teams, and how they match up against each other, will be a sight to see.

July 3 – Rogue vs. MAD: Fans can look forward to a rematch of the 2021 LEC Spring Split finals when Rogue and MAD Lions go head-to-head on July. 3. Many fans will be curious to see how the teams have progressed over the year and if they can still be considered the top dogs in Europe.

