Riot confirms the LEC will be back to online play for the Summer Split

Riot Games confirmed to Dot Esports that the LEC Summer Split will once again be held online, at least for now.

Even though bringing back play to the studio is “Riot’s priority,” the arrangement is due to the COVID-19 health situation currently affecting Germany,

“To guarantee the safety of everyone involved in creating the show (staff and teams), we are going back to online play for the Summer Split,” Maximilian Peter Schmidt, the head of esports for League of Europe & MENA, told Dot Esports. “While we do want to bring players back to the studio as soon as possible, it will depend on the advice and regulations from the local authorities.”

“Bringing players back on a regular basis once it is safe and legal to do so is our priority,” Schmidt said. “Following the players will be the extended staff, then press, and finally the audience once local authorities allow large groups of people to congregate in close proximity,”

While the LCS confirmed that their plans are to bring back teams to the studio for week one, LEC fans will have to wait a little longer for seeing their favorite teams back to the LEC studios in Berlin, even though Riot managed to bring back the players to the studio for the last LEC Spring Split playoffs safely just a few months ago.

The LEC will be back for the Summer Split on June 11, thought the schedule for the first weekend has not been revealed yet.

