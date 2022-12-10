How to register for ARAM Clash in League of Legends

On the back of ARAM’s most significant changes and balance tweaks in years, Riot is giving players a chance to enjoy the iconic game mode this weekend in the Preseason.

ARAM Clash will run from Saturday, Dec. 10, to Sunday, Dec. 11, allowing for either or both days of competition for your squad.

To register for ARAM Clash, select “Clash” at the very top of the League client and register your team’s name, abbreviation, and logo. These can be changed until the lock-in phase, and you don’t need to have invited your entire roster just yet.

This Clash, unlike previous ones, will be free-to-enter, meaning no purchase of a Clash ticket of any kind is necessary, whether via Riot Points or Blue Essence. Instead, players can choose to enter with a more expensive ticket, but just for better potential rewards.

The first day of action will begin at 7pm CT on Saturday with that day’s lock-in phase. Sunday’s tournament will feature the same structure, except with the lock-in being slightly earlier at 6:15pm CT instead.

Also different from traditional Clash tournaments, each team will get to play three games regardless of results in an eight-team bracket. Higher-achieving teams will receive better rewards, but all participants will receive an exclusive ARAM Clash icon at minimum.

Registration is now live, so assemble the homies and get ready to take ARAM way more seriously than you ever thought possible.