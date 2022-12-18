How to play Miss Fortune in TFT Set 8

After missing out on Set Seven, Miss Fortune has finally returned to Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! as one of the most powerful units in the game.

Promoted from a tier-three to a tier-four unit, she has become the late game carry that will annihilate the enemies with one spell. Her new ability, called Bullet Time, is based on her ultimate on Summoner’s Rift: Miss Fortune will fire eight waves of bullets in her target’s direction within channels for two seconds.

Needless to say that the spell deals an absurd amount of damage, even more so when having the right items and the right team composition. But what are the strongest items to build and the best units to pair with her? Here’s how to play Miss Fortune in TFT Set Eight.

Trait synergies for Miss Fortune in TFT Set Eight

The TFT Set Eight tier-four champion has two traits: Anima Squad and Ace. Both traits have been introduced in this new set, so first of all, it’s important to break down what the two synergies do once activated.

Anima Squad champions build fame upon killing an enemy champion, allowing them to gain attack damage and ability power and an additional five maximum health per fame stack acquired during the game.

In other words, the trait can scale infinitely as long as enemy units are killed. The more Anima Squad champions fielded, the greater the bonus attack damage and ability power are (10 percent with three units, 30 percent with five units, and 50 percent with seven units).

Image via Riot Games

On the other hand, the Ace trait is activated only when you have exactly either one Ace champion or four unique Ace units. These champions execute enemies under a determined health percentage threshold (12 percent for one unit, 30 percent for four).

Miss Fortune is the perfect champion that maximizes both effects. The Ace trait is going to ensure that the enemies are killed upon reaching the threshold which in turn stacks the Anima Squad trait. In addition, her AoE spell will allow her to damage multiple targets and get more stacks quickly.

That being said, Miss Fortune has some clear weaknesses. First, Miss Fortune has a high mana cost to use her spell, meaning that she requires some time to wind up. Secondly, there’s the chance that the spell doesn’t get fired in the direction of the enemy carries, and damage is wasted.

Last but not the least, she is a squishy target that can easily be taken down. By being a primary carry, her death will essentially make your comp useless.

Nonetheless, there are some ways to cover up some of her weaknesses, especially by building the most effective items for her.

Best items for Miss Fortune in TFT Set Eight

We mentioned how Miss Fortune relies on her ability to deal damage and wipe out the enemies. Therefore, her items will either empower her damage output or allow her to use her spell more often.

The latter can be achieved by building a Spear of Shojin, which grants a small bonus of ability power and 20 additional mana for every third attack used. This core item is essential for her as it greatly reduces the downtime when Miss Fortune doesn’t use Bullet Time. While there are other items that grant mana such as Seraph’s Embrace or Blue Buff, they are not as effective.

The second core item for Miss Fortune is Jeweled Gauntlet. It greatly increases the ability’s damage output since it can critically strike and get to the execute threshold at a faster rate. Keep in mind that Bullet Time is redirected to other targets if there are no champions in the spell’s cone range.

Once you get these two items, your Miss Fortune will one-shot most champions with one cast. As for the third item, there are a couple of choices that you can go for, depending on what the game state is like and what kind of items you have left.

Giant Slayer has been the best-performing item, especially during the late game. Since most enemies will build a tanky front line to counter your Miss Fortune, the item will make her pierce through it thanks to the increased 30 percent damage. In a similar fashion, Archangel’s Staff will amplify her ability power and cast more powerful ultimates.

Other items that can be built on Miss Fortune are Statikk Shiv, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Hand of Justice, Hextech Gunblade, and Blue Buff.

Comps for Miss Fortune in TFT Set Eight

When playing Miss Fortune, the main goal is to survive the early game and pile up some gold. Of course, you should be prioritizing Anima Squad units as soon as possible, but getting any strong early team composition is equally fine. For example, Brawlers and Mascot are a good combination that also synergize with some Anima Squad units (Nasus and Riven).

Losing some rounds and health is fine, as long as you don’t fall under 30 health approximately by the time you rush level eight. Jinx, Riven, and Vayne are good transitory carries if you have more items left on the bench.

Image via Riot Games

Being ranked lower in the lobby will give you priority when choosing the items in the carousel, giving you a higher chance of picking up the right recipe items for Miss Fortune.

Avoid spending gold any gold aside from picking up all the Anima Squad champions you find. In this way, you will be able to be among the first in the lobby to rush to level eight and increase the chances of finding Miss Fortune.

Once you find her, put her immediately on the field and give her all the right items. Save some gold and look to find another two copies to get her at least to two-stars.

In the meantime, make sure to also pick up some tanky units that will form your front line: any champion with the Brawler Trait or the Defender trait is fine since it will synergize with Riven.

The earlier you find Miss Fortune, the more stacks you will be able to get. As a result, your field will get tankier and be tougher to take down, giving more time for her to cast multiple instances of Bullet Time.

If you somehow manage to find Miss Fortune’s Hero Augment, you’re likely guaranteed to end up in the top two in any lobby. Regardless of whether you find it or not, a top-four finish should still be within reach.

In conclusion, while it takes some time to learn how to survive the early-game and build the economy, the Miss Fortune TFT comp is a joy to play when fully mastered.