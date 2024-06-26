How to play League of Legends Geoguessr

If you’ve been playing League of Legends long enough, you should have memorized the the game its maps from top to bottom. If you’re willing to test your knowledge, however, there is a League-themed version of Geoguessr that should show you just how well you know the Summoner’s Rift.

Recommended Videos

This new game is called LoLguessr, and is a League-based variant of the popular real-world game where players are placed on a random spot in the world and are tasked to guess where they are on a map. In this version, however, you must put your League knowledge to the test as you guess where you are on the Summoner’s Rift.

If you’re waiting for some friends to play some Swarm and need to pass the time, here is how to jump into League of Legends Geoguessr.

Where to find and how to play LoLguessr

Test your knowledge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To play LoLguessr, you must visit the game’s official website. The game will immediately start when the page loads, providing you with a zoomed-in image of a part on the Summoner’s Rift on the right. On the left, however, you will have a full picture of the Summoner’s Rift minimap that you can click on.

Choose the location you think the image is showing, then press the lock-in button near the bottom of the screen. You will be shown where the location of the image is exactly, along with how far your guess was from the real deal, just like in the regular version of Geoguessr. If you make the right choice and are in close vicinity to the location, you will be given one point.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy