How to get the Radiant Field in LoL Swarm

Swarm is League of Legends’ latest limited-time game mode, set in the Anima Squad universe. In this mode, you and three other players can select a limited roster of characters to fight against waves of increasingly dangerous enemies and bosses.

Recommended Videos

To assist you in the battle against Primordians, there’s a myriad of unlockable weapons that deal damage, heal your character, or stun enemies. One of these weapons, named the Radiant Field, allows tanky heroes to dish out some serious AoE burn damage.

Here is everything you need to know about obtaining the Radiant Field in League’s Swarm mode.

How to unlock Radiant Field in LoL Swarm

Use this to heal in a pinch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re hopping into your first game of Swarm, you’ll have to unlock the Radiant Field before you can use it. Luckily for gamers, this weapon is unlocked in the first level, as long as you activate the healing fountain four times.

The first map of Swarm is a large city-scape, where a dangerous Primordian named Rek’Sai is on the rampage. In the center of this map is a large healing fountain, and standing in the vicinity of it will trigger a map-wide heal for all party members.

Once you activate this heal, the fountain will go on cooldown for a few minutes, so remember to venture back to use it a total of four times. If a teammate activates the fountain without you, this will still count toward the progress of your own Radiant Field quest.

How to use Radiant Field in LoL Swarm

Time to burn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have the Radiant Field unlocked, it will become available through the card selection menu. This menu appears whenever you pick up enough EXP to level up or defeat a mini-boss.

Using the Radiant Field weapon is very easy as it creates a burning aura around your character. To deal damage to enemies with the Radiant Field, all you need to do is stay in their general vicinity.

The damage of this field scales with your character’s maximum HP, meaning tanks like Leona and Illaoi will decimate foes with this weapon. Furthermore, since Briar’s attacks scale with her maximum HP, she can also use the Radiant Field quite well.

Upgrading the Radiant Field

The Radiant Field can be upgraded via the card selection system and by increasing your character’s passive stats. Since the Radiant Field scales with maximum HP, picking this passive upgrade will increase the burn damage of the field.

Furthermore, the Area Size passive upgrade will increase the circumference of the burning aura, allowing you to hit more enemies. On top of upgrading your character’s passives, you should also select the Radiant Field whenever it’s available in card selection as this increases the aura’s size and damage.

Once the Radiant Field is upgraded to level five and you have upgraded your maximum HP once, the item can be evolved into the Explosive Embrace. This functions the same as the Radiant Field, but enemies that die within the aura will explode, dealing extra AoE damage.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy