How to fix ‘Name Currently Unavailable’ LoL error

Riot Games tests everything new on League of Legends’ Public Beta Environment (PBE) before introducing changes to the main client. Accessing the PBE is supposed to be a straightforward process, but errors like “name currently unavailable” can prevent players from unlocking the doors to content early.

Players generally encounter the name currently unavailable error in League’s PBE after completing all the account creation steps. When this error pops up, it prevents fans from accessing the main lobby of the client and joining a game.

Despite being regarded as a bug, the “name currently unavailable” error in League can also appear when players try to name their accounts with unsupported characters or blacklisted phrases. When we first received the “name currently unavailable” error in League, it was due to having unsupported symbols and special characters in our name.

Name currently unavailable in League? Here’s how you can fix it

Players encountering the “name currently unavailable” error in League PBE will need to wait for Riot to roll out a fix, as it looks to be caused by an issue on the developer’s end. You can still try out new name combinations to see if it makes a difference, but if you encounter this bug, even the most creative name will fail to pass the test.

Related: How to get a PBE account for League

League fans who stumble upon the “name currently unavailable” error on the main client should try out new names and remove special characters or potentially banned phrases from their nicknames.

Services like op.gg also help players to check whether the nickname they want is available in their desired region.

League is over 10 years old, but new bugs and errors continue to surface as Riot releases more features to the game. Most of these errors tend to be easy to fix, and the developer resolves them within a few hours. There are some persistent error codes, but players can fix them quickly after learning what they mean.

About the author