How much is your League of Legends account worth?

All League of Legends accounts have sentimental value, but they can also have a price tag for real money based on their unique specifications.

A League account’s worth depends on several factors like its level, the number of skins it has, and its rank. While there are online tools that give players a guesstimate of their account’s real-life value, most tend to be quite off the target.

When it comes to deciding how much a League account is worth, even its server will be a criterion.

How much are League accounts worth?

Players looking to determine the value of their League account should take their ranks and the number of 1,350-plus RP skins into consideration.

On average, accounts between Bronze and Gold are often worth between five dollars and $20. These numbers can heavily change depending on the skins an account has. While accounts between Bronze and Platinum will have modest price tags, League accounts get more expensive on the extreme opposite sides of its ranked ladder.

Challenger accounts can be worth thousands of dollars, and Iron League accounts tend to be worth above $100.

All that said, most League players can be too practical when it comes to determining the value of their accounts, disregarding the experiences and hardships they endured while playing. We spent years playing League, and it’s difficult for us to put a price tag on our account since they slowly evolved into an irreplaceable part of our life.