How long does a game of Swarm last in LoL?

In League of Legends‘ new PvE game mode Swarm, you and your teammates must defend Earth from an onslaught of dangerous Primordian monsters that are hell-bent on destroying humanity.

Recommended Videos

These games have a wide play time range, so make sure you have enough time on your hands when you jump into the action. Swarm has plenty of different mechanics that separate it from regular matches on Summoner’s Rift, from its WASD control system and the various weaponry that you can equip on your champion to the “bullet heaven” type of gameplay you’ll get to enjoy as you rip through countless waves of enemies.

If you’re worried you won’t be able to fit in a game, here’s everything you need to know about Swarm’s runtime.

LoL Swarm duration, explained

Welcome to Final City. Image via Riot Games

On average, League‘s new Swarm game mode can last about 20 to 25 minutes at its max, making it a relatively fast match. With similar times to ARAM or some lopsided Summoner’s Rift games, this could be a great way to kill some time while mindlessly blasting away some monsters with three of your friends.

Players will get to level up their abilities, gather resources, and equip items to make their runs much more efficient and deadly. You can also spend in-game currency on power-ups that give you even more stopping power and durability as you stick together with your squad while a horde of Primordians surrounds you.

There are also multiple achievements you can complete with your friends, which means you should be able to fit four to five games of Swarm in an hour of playtime.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy