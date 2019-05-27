House United retakes first place in League’s Mid-Season Trials

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

League’s Mid-Season Trials may be coming to a close, but the battle of the houses is far from over.

Up until this point, House United led the standings in the event’s first week but was overtaken by House Warband last week while the Faceless and the Council remained in third and fourth.

moobeat on Twitter The Final Week Begins https://t.co/TT8MYQ07Y0

This week, however, the standings look a little different. House United has retaken first place, and—most surprisingly—the Council follow in second. House Warband and House Faceless bring up the rear in third and fourth place, respectively.

Despite its accomplishments this week, House Council is just a step up from last place above the Faceless in the event’s overall standings. In first place, House United is seemingly on track to win the event, but it’s still anyone’s game.

Related: Everything you need to know about League’s Mid-Season Trials

Players only have one week left to complete missions in their house’s name before the event draws to a close at 2am CT on June 3. The final week of missions will yield the highest point value that the event has seen yet, so houses that are lingering at the bottom of the standings still have a chance to take home the trophy.

Players who are a part of the winning house will receive a permanent golden house emote and will retain their house spawn animations for a period of time following the conclusion of the event.