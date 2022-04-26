High Noon Leona voice lines hint at other possible High Noon skins coming to League

Riot Games introduced five new skins for the High Noon line today for Katarina, Leona, Mordekaiser, Talon, and Varus that will be soon added to the League of Legends client. Along with the new skins, there have been a few voice lines released on the SkinSpotlights YouTube channel, specifically from Leona, that hint at other High Noon skins potentially coming in the future.

Leona’s interactions in particular hint at five other High Noon skins for Samira, Sion, Tahm Kench, Twitch, and Viktor. Tahm Kench’s skin for the High Noon line can also be seen in Leona’s splash art, with a crocodile-like appearance and the evil grin associated with the River King.

Screengrab via SkinSpotlights Screengrab via SkinSpotlights Screengrab via SkinSpotlights Screengrab via SkinSpotlights Screengrab via SkinSpotlights

The High Noon skin line transforms each champion into an Old West-like cowboy, angel, demon, or undefined creature. Counting the five skins previewed today, the High Noon line will have a total of 23 skins. And if the hinted-at skins for Samira, Sion, Tahm Kench, Twitch, and Viktor become a reality, the High Noon skin line will be up there among the League universes with the most skins.

Set to be released on May 12, after Patch 12.9 goes live, the new High Noon skins previewed today might just be the first batch for this line this year.