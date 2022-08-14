Here are the matchups and bracket for the 2022 LCK Summer playoffs

After eight weeks of play and 90 regular season matches, the LCK Summer Split has finally wrapped up, and the playoff bracket is set. Six teams will compete in the summer playoffs, with the winner directly qualifying for this year’s League of Legends World Championship as Korea’s number one seed.

LCK fans won’t have to wait long between the end of the regular season and the playoffs, as the postseason will begin just three days after the Summer Split wraps up. On Aug. 17, the first round of the playoffs will begin, and teams will start to play best-of-five matches to determine who moves on and who goes home.

Here are all the matchups for this year’s LCK summer playoffs, which will begin later this week.

Image via LCK

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Liiv SANDBOX vs. DRX

Thursday, Aug. 18

DWG KIA vs. KT Rolster

Saturday, Aug. 20

Gen.G vs. TBD

Sunday, Aug. 21

T1 vs. TBD

Sunday, Aug. 28

TBD vs. TBD

Liiv SANDBOX will face off against DRX in the opening match of the playoffs, while DWG KIA and KT Rolster will follow them up 24 hours later.

Gen.G and T1 finished first and second this split, respectively, and as a result, they earned byes directly into the second round of the playoffs. Since Gen.G finished first in the Summer Split, they’ll have the option to select their opponent in the second round from the two teams that win their first round matchups.

The semifinals will conclude on Aug. 21, with the grand finals occurring one week later between the last two remaining teams.