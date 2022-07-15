Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Star Guardian event

Shining bright.

Get ready to shimmer and shine in the night sky, summoners.

Riot Games has finally kicked off one of League of Legends‘ most anticipated events of the year, the 2022 Star Guardian event. Gather your friends, jump onto the Rift and help fight off the forces of evil while also climbing the ranks in solo queue.

From July 14 to August 15, players will get the chance to help test the bond of friendship and teammates alike as the event brings a whole new story, visual novel experience, and a ton of missions and rewards to boot.

There is also an event pass available for purchase at 1650 RP that comes with 200 Tokens, four Star Guardian 2022 Orbs, and access to event pass missions. For 2650 RP, players can get an event pass bundle that includes everything in the regular pass, along with Ekko, his new Star Guardian skin, and the Star Guardian icon & border.

Here are the missions and rewards for the event pass.

MissionObjectiveRewards
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 1Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games https://support-leagueoflegends.riotgames.com/hc/article_attachments/7396100207635/star-guardian-pass-icon.png
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Icon and five Mythic Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 2Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games 10 Win XP Boost and five Mythic Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 3Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games Mystery Emote Permanent and five Mythic Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 4Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games https://support-leagueoflegends.riotgames.com/hc/article_attachments/7396100594195/umi-loves-you-emote.png
Umi Loves You! Emote and five Mythic Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 5Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games https://support-leagueoflegends.riotgames.com/hc/article_attachments/7396143741459/you-kick-ina-emote.png
You Kick Ina? Emote and five Mythic Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 6Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games https://support-leagueoflegends.riotgames.com/hc/article_attachments/7396124134035/rigel-disappoint-emote.png
Rigel Disappoint Emote and 1500 Blue Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 7Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 500 Orange Essence and 1 Hextech Key
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 8Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 1 Masterwork Chest and Key and 1500 Blue Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 9Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 1 Masterwork Chest and 750 Orange Essence
Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 10Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 1 Star Guardian 2022 Orb and 1 Masterwork Chest and key

For those who aren’t trying to open up their piggy banks for extra rewards, there is still plenty of prizes to collect for playing the game out and progressing the main story. The story has four chapters with a series of acts that players must get through.

To pass a chapter, fans must take down two bosses by generating Starlight—45 Starlight for the mid-boss, and 90 Starlight for the final boss.

Here’s how you get Starlight in the event.

MissionStarlight Earned
Play a game of Summoners Rift10
Win a game of Summoner’s Rift5
Play a game of ARAM, TFT (any mode), or Ultimate Spellbook6
Win a game of ARAM, TFT (any mode), or Ultimate Spellbook3
Play as a Champion from the Star Guardian Universe3
Play on a team with 1/2/3+ Star Guardian Universe skins2/3/4

Each chapter will play out in a similar manner, with three acts within each one. You get a reward at the beginning of each chapter, as well as each boss you defeat. Chapter one starts on July 14, and every subsequent chapter will begin a week after the previous one. Here are all the rewards you can gain as you work through the story.

Chapter One

ActRequired StarlightRewards
10100 Blue Essence
245star-guardian-event-icon.png
Star Guardian 2022 Icon and 35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens
390Eternals Capsule and 40 Star Guardian Tokens

Chapter Two

ActRequired StarlightRewards
10100 Blue Essence
245https://support-leagueoflegends.riotgames.com/hc/article_attachments/7396100491155/star-nemesis-fiddlesticks-icon.png
Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks Icon, Fiddlesticks Series 1 Eternals, and 35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens
390fiddlesticks-emote.png
Come Closer Emote and 40 Star Guardian Tokens

Chapter Three

ActRequired StarlightRewards
10100 Blue Essence
245Star Guardian 2022 Orb and 35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens
390star-nemesis-morgana-icon.png
Star Nemesis Morgana Icon and 40 Star Guardian Tokens

Chapter Four

ActRequired StarlightRewards
10100 Blue Essence
245Morgana Series 1 Eternals
35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens
390youre-mine-emote.png
You’re Mine Emote
40 Star Guardian Tokens

In addition to the story-based rewards and mission rewards, there are also rewards for gaining higher Star Guardian bonds with specific champions. The first two missions increase your bond with all Star Guardians, while the last two help boost your bond with specific guardians instead.

MissionBonds Earned
Play a game of Summoner’s Rift3
Play a game of ARAM, TFT, or Ultimate Spellbook2
Play as the champion you want to earn Bonds for+4
Play while using their Star Guardian Skin+2

There are also specific missions that you must complete to boost your friendship with some Star Guardians, which will also give out special rewards. Each guardian has three bond levels that can be unlocked, with rewards for each level up. Level one requires five bond, level two needs 250 bond, and the final level needs a whopping 500 bond.

Star GuardianMission ObjectivesBond Level Rewards
Kai’SaKill 200 minions – 3 Bonds
Deal 40,000 damage to Champions – 3 Bonds		star-guardian-kaisa-icon.png
Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Kai’Sa Icon
Lvl 2 – Kai’Sa Series 1 Eternals
kaisa-emote.png
Lvl 3 – Aww How Cute! Emote
SonaEarn 60 vision score – 3 Bonds
Heal 10,000 damage – 3 Bonds		star-guardian-sona-icon.png
Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Sona Icon
Lvl 2 – Sona Series 1 Eternals
so-sweet-emote.png
Lvl 3 – So Sweet! Emote
NilahKill 200 minions – 3 Bonds
Get 30 takedowns – 3 Bonds		star-guardian-nilah-icon.png
Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Nilah Icon
Lvl 2 – Nilah Series 1 Eternals
what-joy-emote.png
Lvl 3 – What Joy! Emote
EkkoKill 5 Epic Monsters – 3 Bonds
Earn 15 Champion kills – 3 Bonds		star-guardian-ekko-icon.png
Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Ekko Icon
Lvl 2 – Ekko Series 1 Eternals
ekko-emote.png
Lvl 3 – Gotcha! Emote
AkaliGet 15 Champion Kills – 3 Bonds
Deal 24,000 magic damage to Champions – 3 Bonds		star-guardian-akali-icon.png
Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Akali Icon
Lvl 2 – Akali Series 1 Eternals
whos-next-emote.png
Lvl 3 – Who’s Next? Emote
TaliyahEarn 30 takedowns – 3 Bonds
Kill 200 jungle monsters – 3 Bonds		star-guardian-taliyah-icon.png
Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Taliyah Icon
Lvl 2 – Taliyah Series 1 Eternals
rock-on-emote.png
Lvl 3 – Rock On! Emote
RellEarn 60 vision score – 3 Bonds
Earn 50 CC score – 3 Bonds		star-guardian-rell-icon.png
Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Rell Icon
Lvl 2 – Rell Series 1 Eternals
one-more-thing-emote.png
Lvl 3 – One More Thing… Emote
QuinnGet 15 Champion kills – 3 Bonds
Deal 30,000 physical damage to Champions – 3 Bonds		star-guardian-quinn-icon.png
Lvl 1 – Star Guardian Quinn Icon
Lvl 2 – Quinn Series 1 Eternals
perfection-emote.png
Lvl 3 – Perfection Emote