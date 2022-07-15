Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Star Guardian event

Get ready to shimmer and shine in the night sky, summoners.

Riot Games has finally kicked off one of League of Legends‘ most anticipated events of the year, the 2022 Star Guardian event. Gather your friends, jump onto the Rift and help fight off the forces of evil while also climbing the ranks in solo queue.

From July 14 to August 15, players will get the chance to help test the bond of friendship and teammates alike as the event brings a whole new story, visual novel experience, and a ton of missions and rewards to boot.

There is also an event pass available for purchase at 1650 RP that comes with 200 Tokens, four Star Guardian 2022 Orbs, and access to event pass missions. For 2650 RP, players can get an event pass bundle that includes everything in the regular pass, along with Ekko, his new Star Guardian skin, and the Star Guardian icon & border.

Here are the missions and rewards for the event pass.

Mission Objective Rewards Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 1 Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games

Star Guardian 2022 Pass Icon and five Mythic Essence Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 2 Earn 700 points from time spent playing and winning games 10 Win XP Boost and five Mythic Essence Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 3 Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games Mystery Emote Permanent and five Mythic Essence Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 4 Earn 800 points from time spent playing and winning games

Umi Loves You! Emote and five Mythic Essence Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 5 Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games

You Kick Ina? Emote and five Mythic Essence Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 6 Earn 900 points from time spent playing and winning games

Rigel Disappoint Emote and 1500 Blue Essence Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 7 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 500 Orange Essence and 1 Hextech Key Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 8 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 1 Masterwork Chest and Key and 1500 Blue Essence Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 9 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 1 Masterwork Chest and 750 Orange Essence Star Guardian 2022 Pass Milestone 10 Earn 1000 points from time spent playing and winning games 1 Star Guardian 2022 Orb and 1 Masterwork Chest and key

For those who aren’t trying to open up their piggy banks for extra rewards, there is still plenty of prizes to collect for playing the game out and progressing the main story. The story has four chapters with a series of acts that players must get through.

To pass a chapter, fans must take down two bosses by generating Starlight—45 Starlight for the mid-boss, and 90 Starlight for the final boss.

Here’s how you get Starlight in the event.

Mission Starlight Earned Play a game of Summoners Rift 10 Win a game of Summoner’s Rift 5 Play a game of ARAM, TFT (any mode), or Ultimate Spellbook 6 Win a game of ARAM, TFT (any mode), or Ultimate Spellbook 3 Play as a Champion from the Star Guardian Universe 3 Play on a team with 1/2/3+ Star Guardian Universe skins 2/3/4

Each chapter will play out in a similar manner, with three acts within each one. You get a reward at the beginning of each chapter, as well as each boss you defeat. Chapter one starts on July 14, and every subsequent chapter will begin a week after the previous one. Here are all the rewards you can gain as you work through the story.

Chapter One

Act Required Starlight Rewards 1 0 100 Blue Essence 2 45

Star Guardian 2022 Icon and 35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens 3 90 Eternals Capsule and 40 Star Guardian Tokens

Chapter Two

Act Required Starlight Rewards 1 0 100 Blue Essence 2 45

Star Nemesis Fiddlesticks Icon, Fiddlesticks Series 1 Eternals, and 35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens 3 90

Come Closer Emote and 40 Star Guardian Tokens

Chapter Three

Act Required Starlight Rewards 1 0 100 Blue Essence 2 45 Star Guardian 2022 Orb and 35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens 3 90

Star Nemesis Morgana Icon and 40 Star Guardian Tokens

Chapter Four

Act Required Starlight Rewards 1 0 100 Blue Essence 2 45 Morgana Series 1 Eternals

35 Star Guardian 2022 Tokens 3 90

You’re Mine Emote

40 Star Guardian Tokens

In addition to the story-based rewards and mission rewards, there are also rewards for gaining higher Star Guardian bonds with specific champions. The first two missions increase your bond with all Star Guardians, while the last two help boost your bond with specific guardians instead.

Mission Bonds Earned Play a game of Summoner’s Rift 3 Play a game of ARAM, TFT, or Ultimate Spellbook 2 Play as the champion you want to earn Bonds for +4 Play while using their Star Guardian Skin +2

There are also specific missions that you must complete to boost your friendship with some Star Guardians, which will also give out special rewards. Each guardian has three bond levels that can be unlocked, with rewards for each level up. Level one requires five bond, level two needs 250 bond, and the final level needs a whopping 500 bond.