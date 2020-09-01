The latest League of Legends champion has finally been unveiled.

Samira is a gifted, ruthless marksman who charges up her style meter as she hunts for kills. She uses an armory of weapons, from guns to a razor-sharp sword, to mow down and slice up her enemies in the bot lane.

The eyepatch-wearing, gun-wielding Desert Rose is expected to hit the live servers later this month in Patch 10.19 on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Here are all of Samira’s abilities.

Passive – Daredevil Impulse

Chaining non-repeating abilities (and basic attacks) increases Samira’s Style grade by one letter, from “E” to “S” rank.

Every Style grade gives her bonus movement speed.

Samira can also damage enemies at range with her guns or with her sword in melee range; the latter dealing bonus magic damage.

Samira can also juggle enemies who are movement-impaired by her allies in the air, extending the displacement.

Q – Flair

Samira fires a shot at her enemy’s directly when at range with her guns.

Enemies in melee range will instead be damaged by a slash of her sword.

W – Blade Whirl

Samira slashes the area around her with her sword, damaging enemies in the vicinity twice and destroying any enemy missiles in the area at cast and that enter the area after the fact.

E – Wild Rush

Samira dashes through an enemy or ally, dealing magic damage to any enemies passed through and gaining bonus attack speed for a duration.

Takedowns of enemy champions reset Wild Rush’s cooldown.

R – Inferno Trigger

Samira unleashes a torrent of shots from her weapons, wildly attacking any enemies around her 10 times over a duration.

Each shot deals physical damage, applies lifesteal, and can critically strike.

Samira can only cast Inferno Trigger if her current Style grade is at “S” (the max grade).

