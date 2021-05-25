Here are all of Dr. Mundo’s updated VGU rework splash arts

Dr. Mundo has been a mainstay in the League of Legends world since he was released back in 2009 as part of the game’s original 40 champions. While the game has continued to adapt and improve in terms of looks, his visuals sadly remained just as old and the poor doctor was left in the dust—until today.

Riot Games has unveiled the visual and gameplay update for the Madman of Zaun and he’s got equal parts dashing and dastardly in his new splash arts. From the bright red Rageborn Mundo skin to the business savvy Corporate Mundo, the big man should now have a better-fitting look among the new champions that have joined League’s roster.

“It’s evident Mundo went through an ordeal of modifications and then escaped from somewhere,” Edgar “SpaceReptile” Monteon, Riot Games’ character artist, said in a previous developer’s blog. “The type of outfit Mundo wears, as well as his weapons, are a tell-tale sign of what has transpired in Mundo’s recent past, and it was a blast painting in details that support this story.”

Here are all of Dr. Mundo’s updated splash arts.

Base Dr. Mundo

Image via Riot Games

Frozen Prince Dr. Mundo

Image via Riot Games

El Macho Mundo

Image via Riot Games

Executioner Mundo

Image via Riot Games

Mr. Mundoverse

Image via Riot Games

Mundo Mundo

Image via Riot Games

Toxic Mundo

Image via Riot Games

TPA Mundo

Image via Riot Games

Corporate Mundo

Image via Riot Games

Rageborn Mundo

Image via Riot Games

Pool Party Mundo

Image via Riot Games

Catch all of these new looks when Dr. Mundo’s big update drops on June 9 with League Patch 11.12.

