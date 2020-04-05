Griffin break 10-game losing streak with win over APK Prince during week 7 of 2020 LCK Spring Split

After a devastating 10-game losing streak, Griffin have finally achieved a victory. Even though it wasn’t clean, it may bring back morale to the team going into the League of Legends Champions Korea’s Summer Promotion series.

Griffin’s top laner Park “Untara” Ui-jin and ADC Park “Viper” Do-Hyeon received the Player of the Game awards after their plays on Ornn and Miss Fortune, respectively.

A group photo after the long awaited victory😎✨ pic.twitter.com/FqMaJDCZfV — Team Griffin LoL (@TeamGriffinLoL) April 5, 2020

Griffin’s success in the LCK began deteriorating after the team qualified for the World Championship last year. After two insane splits, where the team finished first in both the Spring and Summer splits of LCK’s 2019 seasons they qualified for the World Championship via the points acquired from first place. Going into the World Championship, the drama started with their former head coach cvMax who was released from the team going into the group stage.

Without a head coach, the team got out of groups but was knocked out by Invictus Gaming in the quarterfinals due to poor drafts and suboptimal gameplay. Afterwards, multiple players started drifting to other teams after the failed World Championship showing.

Griffin maintained the top laner, jungle, and ADC going into Korea’s LCK 2020 Spring Split but have failed to deliver the same outstanding performance as in the previous two splits.

They are currently at the bottom of the barrel in the LCK standings, getting demolished by every opponent. Today’s win might improve their morale and prepare them for the Summer Promotion tournament, where they’ll have to face the winners of Challenger’s Korea tournament after the LCK Spring Split is over.

If they get demoted, they will have written history. From World Championship quarterfinals demoted to the Challenger’s Korea tournament in one split is a feat, which is not held by any team in LCK right now.