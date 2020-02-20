Here are the 2020 LCK Spring Split standings

The 2020 LCK Spring Split is the first split of the current season of League Champions Korea. Ten teams compete in the double round-robin group stage. The top five teams advance to the spring playoffs, while the bottom two teams are put into the LCK Summer Promotion Tournament.

All matches are best-of-three series during the regular season and playoffs, except for the final playoff game, which is a best-of-five. This means that winning every single game is crucial since it increases the number of points a team has, even if they don’t win the overall match.

There’s a fierce, ongoing battle right now between the top tier teams for the No. 1 spot in the LCK. While DragonX, Gen.G, T1, and Afreeca Freecs fight for the top spot, APK Prince and KT Rolster are battling at the bottom of the standings.

Here are the standings for the 2020 LCK Spring Split after two weeks of play.

Rank Team name Series Games Points 1) Gen.G 4-1 9-3 12 2) DragonX 4-1 9-5 12 2) T1 4-1 9-5 12 4) Afreeca Freecs 3-1 7-4 9 5) Damwon Gaming 3-2 7-5 9 6) Hanwha Life Esports 2-3 5-7 6 7) Griffin 2-3 5-8 6 8) Sandbox Gaming 1-3 4-6 3 9) APK Prince 1-4 4-8 3 9) KT Rolsters 0-5 2-10 0

This article will be updated after each week throughout the 2020 LCK Spring Split.