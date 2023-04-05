The greatest moments in CLG and TSM’s decade-long legacy in LoL esports

It’s hard to believe that CLG and TSM both debuted in the North American League of Legends scene over a decade ago. Throughout all the peaks and valleys, these two organizations have been the forever constants within the LCS, having built up a foundation that the league now stands upon.

Whether it was through charming, low-budget team vlogs or hilarious solo queue streams, both teams connected with fans both on and off Summoner’s Rift in ways that grew into a loyal fan base that spanned around the globe. But when it came down to performance, these two teams showed up in ways that will reverberate in the minds of LCS fans for years to come.

Although both teams reportedly might turn the page on competitive League, CLG and TSM hold ownership over some of the greatest moments that will be spoken about in League esports history lessons as long as the industry remains.

Whether you were cheering as part of the faithful or screaming out those three letters, every LCS fan should have a core memory that features one of these organizations.

CLG take down TSM at Madison Square Garden to win the 2015 LCS Summer Finals

Photo via Riot Games

During the opening years of the LCS, TSM were a powerhouse that dominated the competition through sheer firepower, great drafts, and superior on-stage performances, especially under the bright lights of the playoffs.

CLG, on the other hand, were known for constantly choking when the postseason came along, while their fans had to deal with a plethora of lackluster roster moves and behind-the-scenes issues. The team’s superstar AD carry Doublelift also had to shoulder the weight of expectations, especially after failing to capture a single trophy throughout his career thus far.

In 2015, however, CLG finally broke the chains that bound them to playoff mediocrity. Some of the most esteemed players in LCS history banded together and swept TSM to earn NA’s top seed at the 2015 World Championship. It was a glorious way for CLG to finally earn its first trophy and the beginning of the org’s short-but-legendary run up to the 2016 Mid-Season Invitational.

CLG pull off one of the best international performances in NA’s history at MSI 2016

Photo via Riot Games

“I never doubted them!”

Those iconic words, spoken by popular caster Sam “Kobe” Hartman-Kenzler, still send chills down the spines of many NA League fans today. In a tournament where juggernauts like SK Telecom T1, Royal Never Give Up, and Flash Wolves all gathered, North America’s only hope wasn’t even given a second look as a possible finalist.

But after one of the most memorable teamfights in League history against RNG, CLG not only earned the trust of their own region’s fan base but gained recognition from global supporters that probably didn’t think twice about their limits as a Western-based team.

Although they were eventually taken down by SKT in the finals of MSI 2016, CLG showed that the LCS was a region to be respected and feared on the international stage. It was also equally impressive since they did all of this while running with two rookies. Stixxay and Huhi made a name for themselves at this tournament, and after seven years, they are now leading another underdog team to the promised land with Golden Guardians.

TSM enters the three-peat Bjergsen-Doublelift era

Photo via Riot Games

When Doublelift helped win CLG its first LCS championship, many fans thought the org was entering a new kingdom run by the faithful. Instead, they were stunned when the face of the franchise decided to leave for CLG’s rival TSM that following offseason.

It was a decision that spawned one of the most dominant eras in LCS history, powered by the meeting of two of the greatest: Bjergsen and Doublelift. Flanked by players like Hauntzer, Svenskeren, and fast-rising support Biofrost, this five-man wrecking ball took over the league, winning three straight championships while finishing in first place in every season.

In almost classic TSM fashion, however, they dropped out of the 2017 World Championship in the group stage, and to the chagrin of many supporters, management blew up the team by dropping Doublelift, Biofrost, and Svenskeren in exchange for legendary European bottom lane duo Zven and Mithy.

TSM’s miraculous 2020 Summer Playoff run

Photo by David Lee via Riot Games

Before the 2020 Summer Split, TSM had spent the last three years as a former king that was now struggling to make anything work after the splintering of their former LCS championship roster. With superstar acquisitions like Zven, Mithy, Dardoch, and Kobbe all failing to pan out and the division looking as aimless as ever, the team’s fan base was getting restless.

But as the summer heat started to beam down on the LCS Studio, TSM decided to finally promote Spica to the full starting jungle position, signed a rising top lane prospect in Broken Blade, and surprise, surprise, brought back Doublelift and Biofrost.

Even still, this roster couldn’t outgun the top teams during the regular season, finishing in fourth behind squads like Team Liquid, Cloud9, and FlyQuest. But in the postseason, this team scratched, clawed, and fought their way through a grueling lower bracket run to earn their place in the finals against FlyQuest. They weren’t the favorites, but they showed that with enough experience, perseverance, and a little Doublelift plot armor, they could climb back to that familiar apex again.

Let’s just forget about their run at the World Championship later that year, though.